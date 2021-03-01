Nintendo Switch can add Bluetooth support for AirPods, Sony's WH-1000XM3 and more — Here's how

For all the Nintendo Switch gets right, there are a couple of glaring missed opportunities — namely its lack of Bluetooth support for wireless earbuds and headphones we use with everything else. That is, unless you've already nabbed yourself an AirFly Pro Switch Edition.



Hardware accessory manufacturer Twelve South brings Bluetooth support for the Switch and Switch Lite thanks to its AirFly Pro adapter, which plugs into the console's headphone jack and lets gamers finally use their AirPods, Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose Earbuds or any other wireless headphones when gaming. It even comes with a few extra perks, too.

AirFly Pro Switch Edition: What you need to know

The AirFly Switch Edition is a headphone-based adaptor that streams audio to wireless devices, so it could technically work with any device that has a headphone jack. Although, the Switch Edition has been built for, well, the Switch.



While the wired adapter does look like it can dangle quite a bit when plugged in, it makes up for this by boasting a nifty feature that allows two sets of headphones to be connected, which is quite the perk for local multiplayer Switch games.



It's been around since its release in November 2020, coming in at a relatively small size of 57mm x 25.5mm x 11mm, and weighing a light 15.6g. It comes with a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, and even a travel pouch for the on-the-go gamers. Twelve South also claims the adapter is self-powered, and won't drain the Switch's battery when plugged in.



The AirFly Pro Switch Edition is available in the U.S. for $49.99, and is available on Twelve South's website. Not a bad offer for those that already have the best wireless headphones on the market.