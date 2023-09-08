Nintendo Switch 2 release date may not be far off — here's what we know

The Nintendo Switch has seen amazing success, and with the Switch Lite and Switch OLED iterations, the hype around this console hasn’t ever died down. With a few hints from Nintendo , we learned that the Nintendo Switch 2—or whatever this next-gen hardware is called—will likely have a portable form factor as well.

Nintendo’s highly anticipated next-gen console has a new release date rumor thanks to an article from research firm TechInsights (discovered by Notebookcheck ). This article points to a potential release date of March or April 2024, about six months earlier than previous rumors suggested.

There’s no official release date from Nintendo for its next-gen console, but this possible launch date matches up with the original Switch’s release date. The first Nintendo Switch was officially announced in October 2016 and released in March 2017, so if the Switch 2 follows a similar schedule, we might hear something concrete in the next few weeks.

Keep your eyes peeled for a September Nintendo Direct

Fresh rumors are swirling about a Nintendo Direct event happening in mid-September. Via Insider Gaming, a tip suggests that the Direct could be held sometime between September 11 and 15. As always, you can catch Nintendo Direct events live on the company’s YouTube Channel, so be sure to follow them to catch any surprise events.

(Image credit: Future)

If a Nintendo Direct does happen between these days, it would conveniently be mere days before the Tokyo Game Show starts on September 21. Nintendo’s attendance at this annual trade show is already confirmed, and this would be the perfect place to debut new hardware.

According to Eurogamer , Nintendo may have already showed off the Switch 2 hardware during the Gamescom 2023 trade show held in Germany. Only select members of the gaming industry are rumored to have seen Nintendo’s next-gen hardware in action and how well it ran The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.