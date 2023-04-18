Nintendo Indie World: How to watch the April 19 event

Nintendo is hosting an Indie World event this week that promises 20 minutes of footage showcasing reveals, announcements and updates on a variety of lower budget indie titles. We're not entirely sure what to expect yet, but it would be an understatement to say that there's a few games fans are clamoring to see at the show.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is easily the most hyped title. Ever since Xbox showed a brief snippet of the game at its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, we've known that Silksong is set to launch sometime this year. Considering April is already upon us, it's not entirely unlikely that we'll see the game appear at the event.

Nintendo Indie World: How to watch

The Nintendo Indie World is starting April 19 at 9am PDT/12am EDT/5am BST and can be watched on YouTube. We're expecting around 20-minutes of footage, and although it's best to keep your expectations somewhat in check, we can't help but go wild theorizing. Obviously, don't expect any of Nintendo's big AAA titles (we're definitely not going to see Pikmin 4 or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom).

Beyond just Hollow Knight: Silksong, we're wondering if Katana Zero's DLC will make an appearance. While this is rather unlikely considering how long its been in the dark (outside of a gameplay demo from last year), we still can't but help dream.

Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorldWatch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnlApril 18, 2023 See more

Pizza Tower is also an immensely popular indie game as of late, so perhaps Nintendo will attempt to get the title onto its platform. Deltarune's latest chapters could also make an appearance, as Chapter 2 launched all the way back in 2021 and we know Toby Fox has been cultivating a larger team.

Regardless of what does get shown at the event, it'll probably be full of fascinating indie titles If you can't make the show for whatever reason, we'll be covering the event live as it happens tomorrow.