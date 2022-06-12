Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: Live updates

Refresh

Grounded, another Obsidian game, received another trailer. It's been in early access for a long time and is finally launching September 2022.

About a peasant man having to make decisions and deal with a terrifying town that seems to have lost its mind. It's called Pentiment from Obsidian Entertainment and comes November 2022.

Naraka Bladepoint is coming to consoles for the first time. It's a third-person action battle royale featuring hack-n-slash combat with giant weapons and crazy combos. A new campaign mode is also coming, allowing the player to face off against bosses. It'll be included with Game Pass and comes June 23.

As Dusk Falls is an emotional graphic-style esque journey showcasing a narrative-driven story about different characters. We see a lot of protagonists which seem to be connected by a weird little diner. It's coming July 19.

(Image credit: Plot Twist Games) The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a noir-game where the player explores a mysterious mansion. It's side-scrolling and has the protagonist running from dark monstrosities while also being guided by some sort of shadow demon. As Dusk Falls

Gunfire Reborn is a 4-player co-op first-person shooter with roguelite mechanics, giant bosses and very cutesy visuals. Play and fight against antropomorphized animals on October 2022.

Lightyear: Frontier is a science fiction game where the player gets shot out of their ship and lands on an alien planet. Players will collect resources, build, plant crops, and interact with alien life all while in a giant mech. There seems to be four-player co-op and it looks quite pretty!

Minecraft Legends, an action strategy game has been shown off. We open with villagers reading storybooks about a deadly forthcoming of Zombie Pig Men invading the world. We seem to be riding a horse of some sort, as the overworld fights against the Nether.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a third person action game with calculated dodge rolls and combo manuevers balancing a pistol and axe was shown off at the conference. We see gorgeous, expansive landscapes set in a mix between 1800s era and futuristic alien technology. There are swamps, savannahs, double jumps, and giant spiders. What more could you want? It's coming early 2023, and also, you have an adorable fox companion.

Scorn has finally re-revealed itself. This H.R. Giger-inspired fleshy nightmare looks like an awesome venture into the horrific potential of body horror in video games. We saw tentacles monsters, expansive cathedrals with insane architecture and awful monstrosities. It comes October 21.

VIN DIESEL IS HERE! We saw another cinematic trailer for Ark, although we didn't get much outside of a 2023 release date and Vin Diesel grunting. We do know it's launching on Unreal Engine 5.

Forza Horizon 5 received its Hot Wheels DLC trailer, showing off the new cars and areas we can expect. We see a gorgeous volcano, snowy mountains and waterfalls littered across a gorgeous environment with traditional Hot Wheels tracks strewn between areas. It looks wild! It's coming July 19.

(Image credit: Bethesda) Fallout 76 is receiving another new update called The Pitt and it's coming this September.

The Elder Scrolls: High Isle was shown off. It's been out for a week on PC but is coming to Xbox June 21, so it's not huge news or anything.

A new strategy game was revealed called Ara History Untold.

(Image credit: Blizzard) Overwatch 2 was shown off at the event, showing off each of the characters with snippets of dialogue between theme. Some new characters were revealed and we now know the game's early access begins in October. It'll also become free-to-play. The new character looks straight out of Mad Max, with a badass mohawk.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is receiving an update featuring gliders, helicopters, and new aircraft. This is for its 40th anniversary and launches November 2022. Flight Sim is also receiving a Halo-themed update with the Pelican coming to the game.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Forza Motorsport received further gameplay footage at the event. We saw dynamic day/night cycles and weather events, along with deadly crashes in the middle of races. It's coming Spring 2023. We get an in-game demonstration of Maple Valley with the Mission-8, showing off the incredible graphical fidelity we can expect from Forza Motorsport. Tire and fuel management and in-depth car building are also coming to the series.

(Image credit: Focus Home Entertainment) Xbox revealed in-game footage of Plague Tale: Requiem. We see our two protagonists run through desolate environments and sneak their way through a dangerous world. We also see combat, with stealth takedowns, pushing people into a pile of plague rats, and shooting people with crossbows.

(Image credit: Riot Games) Xbox Game Pass members will unlock every Agent in Valorant and every Champion in League of Legends for free. All Foundation Sets for Legends of Runeterra will also be unlocked for free. And for Teamfight Tactics, player's will receive select little legends for free.

(Image credit: Microsoft) High On Life, a new game from the creator of Rick and Morty, was shown off. You run through alien cities and bizarre vibrant environments while using living weapons with faces to fend off curious lifeforms trying to destroy you. It launches October 2022

(Image credit: Team Cherry) Hollow Knight: Silksong was shown off. A game that people have been waiting years to finally see back in action has re-revealed itself, but we didn't get a release date sadly.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox began the showcase with a first look at Redfall gameplay. Atmospheric horror, bloody floors, flies buzzing around piles of some sort of gunk made up the introduction of this demo. We saw one of the main characters fend off a series of tall vampiric creatures with some sort of rifle in the attic of a church. Afterwards, we got treated to exposition on what's going on in the story and how these vampires pretty much caused a sort-of apocalypse. The protagonists are searching for answers on how to make things better in this city. We also got a first look at a part of the city the character's invaded, which is like a carnival at the sea shore. We see the protagonists use many of their powers to fend off the zombies, including gigantic electricity sticks that someone stabbed into the ground and spectral purple lances that can be shot at enemies. We also got brief snippets of what the skill trees would like.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is now starting. I'm really hoping to see what id Software has been cooking up, especially since Doom Eternal was one of the best games of 2020. The same can be said for MachineGames, as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has one of my favorite narratives in the medium.