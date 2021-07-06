New Soundcore Life P3 already discounted — this is the best true wireless earbud offer in the UK

The Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds have just come out, but they already have a price cut! Enjoy £12 off over at Amazon UK with the code LIFEP3PR.

To me, the guy who wrote the Soundcore Life P3 review , this is bonkers. They’re already great value for money at just £80, but with a 15% discount on top of that, you’d be mad to not buy a pair.

Be quick — this deal is only available until 19th July at 11pm, or until they’re sold out. Whichever comes first!

Anker Soundcore Life P3 deal

Soundcore Life P3 (Coral Red): was £79.99 now £67.99 @ Amazon UK with code LIFEP3PR

A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.View Deal

Soundcore Life P3 (Navy Blue): was £79.99 now £67.99 @ Amazon UK with code LIFEP3PR

Soundcore Life P3 (Oat White): was £79.99 now £67.99 @ Amazon UK with code LIFEP3PR

Soundcore Life P3 (Black): was £79.99 now £67.99 @ Amazon UK with code LIFEP3PR

As you can see from the Editor’s Choice award I gave to these, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds are awesome — a dramatic improvement over the Life P2 buds in practically every way.

A detailed soundstage is produced through their 11-millimeter drivers with adequate depth delivered by Soundcore’s bass boosting technology, paired with impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) for uninterrupted listening.

All of this is packed into a sleek and stylish pair of buds that weigh a measly 4.8 grams, with a wide range of tips for comfort and durability. Simply put, you would have liked them a lot at the RRP, but this discount means you will love them!