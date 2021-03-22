New HP Envy x360 15 comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 or Intel 11th Gen CPU flavors — and costs under $1,000

HP announced today updated models to its popular line of Envy laptops, including a refreshed Envy 17 and a new Envy x360 15. Both are getting upgraded with 11th Gen Intel processors along with optional 4K displays. The HP Envy 14 already impressed with its powerful performance and great display, and these two are looking to follow suit.



Both Envy laptops will be available for pre-orders at Best Buy, and are set to release this April over at hp.com. Laptops aren't the only devices coming our way, as HP will also be releasing its new HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse. Better yet, HP claims that a single charge via USB Type-C will give it enough juice to last up to 12 weeks. Three months without having to touch a charging cable? Bring it on.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Envy x360 15 (2021): What we know

The HP Envy x360 15 will come in various configurations, with prices starting from $899.99 for an 11th Gen Intel Core i5, and $749.99 for an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The new 2-in-1 laptop can also be fitted with an Intel Core i7 for $1,049.99 or an AMD Ryzen 7 for a nifty $959.99. Not too shabby for a sub-$1,000 laptop.



As for more internal specs, the Envy x360 15 will have up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB SSD storage and an extra 32GB of Intel Optane memory, along with an Nvidia MX450 graphics card with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.



In terms of design, the laptop will come in either, as HP calls them, Natural Silver or Nightfall Black colours, with the keyboard colour matching the rest of the laptop. This time around, the 15-inch 2-in-1 will have an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, with an optional 4K OLED display. Envy display panels, much like the HP Envy x360 13, are known to be bright and vivid, so we expect this model to pump out the colours, too.



While HP hasn't stated the laptop's battery life, if it's anything like its sibling, we expect it to be around the 11-hour mark (fingers crossed).



The laptop weighs a light 4.11 pounds/1.8kg, and will also boast a 19% larger touchpad for gestures, along with a digitally controlled physical camera shutter to stop any prying eyes and a fingerprint reader. In terms of ports, expect two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, along with one Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C connectivity, headphone/mic jack and one HDMI output.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Envy 17 (2021): What we know

As for the HP Envy 17, don't expect any AMD processor options, but do look out for 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia MX450 graphics with up to 4K UHD or multitouch-enabled IPS 1920 x 1080-pixel FHD display, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.



The laptop also offers up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and a performance boost for multitasking with up to 32GB of Intel Optane memory. It also comes with three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port with USB Type-C connectivity, a headphone/mic jack and an HDMI 2.0 output. When it comes to battery life, expect a substantial 11 hours and 30 minutes on video playback, or 10 hours and 45 minutes of wireless streaming, as HP claims.



Design-wise, the 17.3-inch laptop will come in Natural Silver, with a full-size, backlit, natural silver keyboard with a numeric keypad. Expect an 86.3% screen-to-body ratio, weighing in at 5.6 pounds/2.5kg. The Envy 17 will also get a 19% larger touchpad, digitally-controlled webcam and a fingerprint reader.



The Envy 17 hasn't seen many updates compared to its 2020 predecessor, although we do get the 11th gen Intel i7 processor, with a starting retail price of $999.99. However, the one available on Best Buy right now comes in at $1,24.99, with this model coming with a 1920 x 1080 FHD display and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

(Image credit: HP)

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse: What we know

HP also announced a new HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse, and it has a few neat tricks up its sleeve.



Available sometime during Spring and priced at $89.99, the wireless mouse can pair with up to three devices over Bluetooth and lets you drag and drop files and content across multiple devices, even between Windows, Chrome OS and macOS operating systems. Now that's handy.



It also boasts seven programmable buttons, silent clicks, up to 3,000 DPI, and up to a whopping 12 weeks of battery life via a single USB-C charge. HP also claims you'll get three hours of charge in just one minute.

HP's Envy series are among some of the best laptops around, with the HP Envy x360 13 being the best 2-in-1 laptop right now. Here's hoping these two new Envy laptops can live up to those expectations.