New AirPods rival from OnePlus features 30 hours of battery life

OnePlus has made a name for itself in the Android smartphone space with flagship-level specs at more affordable prices, but the company has changed things up a bit with its latest announcement. While our colleagues over at Tom's Guide can give you a look at the new OnePlus Nord budget smartphone, we were more interested in the company's first set of truly wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds have one standout feature: up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case, which is 6 hours longer than the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro and the earbuds themselves offer a similar advantage with 7 hours on a charge versus 5 hours for the AirPods and 4.5 hours for the AirPods Pro.

OnePlus has only released a single official shot of the OnePlus Buds so far, but in a recent interview with popular tech YouTuber MKBHD, we get an extended look at what would certainly seem to be the OnePlus Buds in a blue colorway that matches the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone.

Overall, the appearance is quite similar to the AirPods with a half-in-ear design that , according to OnePlus, should "sit security in most people's ears." What we don't know from the company's official postings or the interview is whether the earbuds include tips to help deliver both an improved seal and secure fit like the AirPods Pro or if they go without, like the standard AirPods.

(Image credit: MKBHD YouTube Channel)

OnePlus did reveal the weight of the OnePlus Buds, which is 4.6 grams per earbud and 36 grams for the charging case. This is 0.6 grams heavier than the AirPods, but 4 grams lighter than the AirPods case.

Naturally, the Bluetooth headphones will work with any smartphone, tablet, or laptop, but like Apple, the company has some special integrations for OnePlus users. The one example they offered so far is that OnePlus Buds will enter an ultra-low latency mode when used in conjunction with a OnePlus smartphone that is in gaming mode.

Unfortunately, we don't have pricing or availability details just yet, but we expect to have both following the OnePlus Nord launch event on July 21.

While the tight integration with OnePlus smartphones might not be a selling point for the wider market, if the company can deliver solid sound quality paired with long battery life at a lower price than the AirPods, it could have a real hit on its hands.