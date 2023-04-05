Nab the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop for $649 before it's too late

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is down to an incredibly low price inDell's Semi Annual Sale (opens in new tab). If you're on the hunt for a solid gaming laptop under $700, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition for just $649 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $849, so that's $200 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this gaming-specific Dell notebook.

It's one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 3050: $849 $649 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (5525) gaming laptop. One of the best budget machines to buy, it packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Rounding out its hardware specs is a speedy 512GB SSD. This deal ends April 6.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition doesn't skimp on performance for price. The laptop Dell has on sale has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU alongside 8GB RAM with a 512GB SSD for file storage. For handling today's demanding games and intensive tasks like photo and video editing, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

We didn't get to test it, however, Dell G15 Ryzen Edition review ratings (opens in new tab) average 4.1 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied customers praise its blazing fast performance, thermal control and solid speakers. Others like the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition's backlit keyboard and elegant style which is not overly flashy like other gaming laptops.

At 5.6 pounds and 1.1 inches thin, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is in the same class as most 15-inch gaming laptops. It's on par with the Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 1.0 inch, and MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition (5.5 pounds, 1.0 inch).

At just under $650 the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a deal you don't want to miss.