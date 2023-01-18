Motorola's Moto G 5G falls to just $199 in epic unlocked phone deal

By Hilda Scott
published

Motorola's mid-range Moto G 5G phone falls to a budget price

Motorola's mid-range Moto G 5G smartphone just hit a budget pricing. If your daily driver is long overdue for an upgrade, here's a deal your wallet will thank you for. 

Right now, you can buy an unlocked Moto G 5G Phone for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually costs $399, so that's $200 off its usual price or 50% off for you number crunchers. This is the 2022 Moto G's lowest price ever and one of the best phone deals out there. 

Save $200 on the 2022 Motorola G 5G smartphone. This unlocked phone is compatible with all major carriers in the US. It's BYOD activiation-ready for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, and others.

Motorola is a veteran in the telecom business and at full price, the Moto G is one of the best 5G phones under $400. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) TFT display at 90Hz for smooth streaming and gaming. Its durable IP52 water-resistant housing protects a MediaTek Dimensity 700 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. 

We didn't test this phone, however, Moto G 5G reviews at Amazon rate it 4.3 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners say it's a decent quality, reliable phone with long battery life and minimal bloatware. Most importantly, frugal customers like the Moto G 5G's less costly price compared to today's flagship phones.

For capturing sharp, bright images of you living your best life, the Moto G sports a 50MP main camera and 2MP front-facing selfie camera. Rounding out its impressive specs for the price are a headphone jack, microSD card reader as well as fingerprint and face unlocking security.

Now just under $200, the Moto G 5G is a no brainer if you're looking for the best value on a budget phone. 

