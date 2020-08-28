Monster Hunter World Iceborne: Final Update adds Fatalis and first black main character

Capcom is adding a new host of features to Monster Hunter World Iceborne, including the final monster for Iceborne: Fatalis.

In addition to the badass monster that's going to murder us all, we're getting a new character to help us along called the General, which appears to be the first prominent black hunter in Monster Hunter World. Here's everything included in this final update.

To top that off, we're also getting Arch-tempered Velkhana in a limited-time event quest, which we hope will be enough time to beat the damned beast.

We're also getting a "Clutch Claw Boost" skill, which will apparently let us wound monsters easier. Additionally, there's new layered armor, new pendants and you can now get decor from the Steamworks' Overdrive bonus.

As far as the Elder Melder is concerned, the Soul Stream III has been added to the First Wyverian Ritual and you can now use rarity 9 decorations and higher as materials. Additionally, the following decorations can now be melded at the Elder Melder: Elementless Jewel 2, Shield Jewel 2, Sharp Jewel 2, Dragonseal Jewel 3, Mighty Bow Jewel 2, and Mind's Eye Jewel 2.

New BGM can be played in your room in Seliana. Another cool thing is that where there was once limited dialogue in parts of previous title updates now features fully voiced dialogue. The developers have also extended the time that wounds are visible on monsters.

RNG is on our side for this update, as the chances that high rarity decorations will appear from Carved and Sealed Feystones have increased. The same goes for the chances that Sealed Feystones will appear as part of the rewards for threat level 3 tempered master rank investigations.

We're also getting new charms: Shaver Charm, Earplugs Charm V, Master's Charm V, Critical Charm III, Exploiter Charm III, and Handicraft Charm V. And even new decorations: Diversion Jewel 3, Acrobat Jewel 3, and Shaver Jewel 3.

Capcom worked on bug fixes and balance adjustments that it is going to announce at a later date, so stay tuned.