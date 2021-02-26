Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC in early 2022

Capcom has announced that the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Monster Hunter Rise is getting a PC port set for early 2022. Monster Hunter World PC players are getting a sequel!



In an interview with GamesRadar, Capcom confirmed the PC port of the upcoming Monster Hunter game was in the works, although it's still in very early development. Still, being able to go Wyvern Riding on a much more powerful gaming laptop? We'll take what we can get.

"It's still very much in development so we can't share too much, but that will be coming early next year," producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said in the interview.



While information about the next PC game is still under wraps, we can expect a significant graphics and frame rate upgrade when it arrives on PC, as Monster Hunter Rise isn't as high-demanding as Capcom's widely successful Monster Hunter World.



We also expect it to be a well-done port, as Capcom has now had plenty of experience bringing Monster Hunter World with the Iceborne expansion over from consoles to PC. We expect full controller support and multiplayer enhancements including friends list integration.



Well, that's still around a year away, and for now, only Switch owners will get to fly around on a Rathian when Monster Hunter Rise comes out on March 26. Check out the demo now.