Microsoft Surface Laptop deals knock up to $646 off

Surface Laptop deals at the Microsoft Store slash up to $646 off various configurations. If you're bargain hunting for a new Windows PC, you'll want to check out Microsoft's sale.

For a limited time, you can get yourself the 512GB Surface Laptop 5 with 12th Gen Intel CPU for $1,099. Typically priced $1,299, that's $200 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration. As an alternative, Microsoft offers the Editor's Choice 11th Gen Intel-charged Surface Laptop 4 with 512GB SSD for $800 ($500 off). Although it's been replaced by the Surface Laptop 5, it's still one of the best laptops around.

These are two of the best Surface deals we've tracked since the start of the year.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $1,099 @ Microsoft Store

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5 — Microsoft latest flagship laptop. This variant packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its hardware specs is a 512GB solid state drive. Save up to $300 on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speakers, tactile, clicky keyboard, and slender, solid build quality. Although we had gripes with your review unit's performance and battery life, a Windows 11 update appears to have improved these issues. For example, Surface Laptop 5 reviews at Best Buy average 4.6 out 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's performance, battery life, and beautiful, lightweight design.

Connectivity-wise, ports on the Surface Laptop 5 are minimalist. You get a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, Surface Connect port, and headphone/mic combo jack. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB-C Hub.

If you're looking for a travel-friendly laptop, the Surface Laptop 5 might be the right choice for you.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: from $599 @ Microsoft

Save up to $646 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4 — a huge discount on Microsoft's previous-gen flagship laptop. The laptop we recommend packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: from $599 @ Microsoft

Save up to $120 on the Surface Laptop Go 2. The laptop we recommend packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.