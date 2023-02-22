Microsoft Surface Laptop deals knock up to $646 off

By Hilda Scott
published

Save up to $646 on a new Microsoft Surface Laptop

Surface Laptop deals at the Microsoft Store slash up to $646 off (opens in new tab) various configurations. If you're bargain hunting for a new Windows PC, you'll want to check out Microsoft's sale.

For a limited time, you can get yourself the 512GB Surface Laptop 5 with 12th Gen Intel CPU for $1,099 (opens in new tab). Typically priced $1,299, that's $200 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration. As an alternative, Microsoft offers the Editor's Choice 11th Gen Intel-charged Surface Laptop 4 with 512GB SSD for $800 (opens in new tab) ($500 off). Although it's been replaced by the Surface Laptop 5, it's still one of the best laptops around. 

These are two of the best Surface deals we've tracked since the start of the year.

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5 — Microsoft latest flagship laptop. This variant packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its hardware specs is a 512GB solid state drive. Save up to $300 on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 this deal packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Xe graphics. The laptop's 512GB of SSD provides ample storage for large docs, photos and video files.

 In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speakers, tactile, clicky keyboard, and slender, solid build quality. Although we had gripes with your review unit's performance and battery life, a Windows 11 update appears to have improved these issues. For example, Surface Laptop 5 reviews at (opens in new tab)Best Buy (opens in new tab) average 4.6 out 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's performance, battery life, and beautiful, lightweight design.

Connectivity-wise, ports on the Surface Laptop 5 are minimalist. You get a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, Surface Connect port, and headphone/mic combo jack. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB-C Hub.

If you're looking for a travel-friendly laptop, the Surface Laptop 5 might be the right choice for you. 

Save up to $646 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4 — a huge discount on Microsoft's previous-gen flagship laptop. The laptop we recommend packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. 

Save up to $120 on the Surface Laptop Go 2. The laptop we recommend packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Save up to $400 on the Surface Laptop Studio for creators. Built with creative pros in mind, its flexible hinge converts it into a digital drawing board. The configuration we recommend has a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11370H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. 

