Microsoft Surface Headphones 2+ unveiled with dedicated Teams features

Microsoft announced an updated business version of its Surface Headphones 2, and it packs all the same features as the previous model but with an added focus on Microsoft Teams.



Launching along with the Surface Laptop 4, the Surface Headphones 2+ brings dedicated Teams functions to one of the best wireless headphones on the market. However, you can expect it to be pricier than the consumer version. Find out what you need to know below, along with more details about Microsoft's newly announced "Modern" headsets.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2+: What we know

Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2+ for business packs all the features of the original wireless headphone and adds a few more perks for Microsoft Teams.



The Surface Headphones 2+ cost $299.99 and are available to order now via Microsoft.com and select markets for business and education.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The updated wireless headphones are certified for Microsoft Teams, with on-ear Teams controls and improved remote calling. They have a dedicated Teams button, synchronized call controls to avoid being on mute when talking, and a USB-A dongle with light states to indicate connectivity.



Apart from the Microsoft Teams certification and functions, you'll find the same 40mm Free Edge drivers delivering Omnisonic sound, 13 levels of active noise cancellation, and voice control with Office 365 apps.



As we found in our Microsoft Headphones 2 review, taking and receiving calls on the standard versions is a joy, so we expect the same clarity in the updated model.



The business edition's battery life offers up to 15 hours of voice calling time and up to 18.5 hours of listening to music. This is slightly less than the standard edition's estimated 20-hour battery life. When plugged in, Microsoft claims it takes less than two hours to get a full charge.



The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2+ come in a Matte Black finish, weighing 10.2 ounces and measuring 8 x 7.7 x 1.9 inches. They feature touch controls built into both earcups, with a simple tap to mute or pause music, and buttons along the right earcup including a power button, Microsoft Teams button and a volume dial.



Overall, the Surface Headphones 2+ bring the same features as the consumer model but cost $50 extra for the added Microsoft Teams features. We rated the standard edition as a premium pair of headphones, so avid Teams users should check these out.

Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset: What we know

Microsoft will also be releasing a more affordable Modern Wireless Headset this June. The headset's price has yet to be announced.



This standard headset features padded earcups for all-day wear, along with a black-only lightweight design weighing 0.3 pounds and measures 6.77 x 6.46 x 2.36 inches.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Like the Surface Headphones 2+, the headset features a Microsoft Teams button to easily join meetings, along with on-ear controls including mute, volume, pairing, and a power slide button.



The wireless headset claims to have up to 50 hours of music listening time or up to 30 hours of voice calling when using Microsoft Teams. It can be fully charged after being plugged in for 2.5 hours. While this runtime blazes past the Surface Headphones, you won't find all the same features.



The headset offers two simultaneous connections with USB-A and Bluetooth connectivity. While it integrates seamlessly with Windows 10 and other Surface laptops, it's also compatible with macOS, Android and iOS.



There's also a "flip-to-mute" feature that turns the microphone on or off by flipping the boom, a rotating dial on the right earcup to adjust volume levels, and standard stereo speakers for listening in on calls or jamming to tunes.

Microsoft Modern USB Headset: What we know

Microsoft's Modern USB Headset is more or less the same as its wireless counterpart except with USB-A connectivity only. It will also start shipping this June, with a retail price of $49.99.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It's slightly bigger than the wireless headset, weighing 0.31 pounds and measuring 6.81 x 6.57 x 2.36 inches. These adjustments are minuscule, so don't expect much of a difference.



Instead of on the earcups, the control panel can be found on the USB-A cable. It comes with mute, volume, and Microsoft Teams buttons. You'll also find LED mute indications so you know if you're talking without anyone actually hearing you.

Outlook

With many of us working from home, Microsoft is going all-in on Microsoft Teams. The new Surface Headphone 2+ and Modern Headsets have clearly been designed to make the most of its business communication platform.



For those who constantly use Microsoft Teams, these are great additions for not too much extra. Besides, the original Surface Headphone 2 are still some of the best wireless headphones around, so using them for business purposes is just an added bonus.