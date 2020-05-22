Microsoft Memorial Day sale takes $129 off Surface Go 2 with keyboard bundle

The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 is suitable for basic tasks and entertainment. Currently, Microsoft's Memorial Day sale includes an excellent deal on its latest Windows 10 tablet.

For a limited time, you can build your own Surface Go 2 w/ Keyboard Bundle for $539 and save $129. This bundle includes a base model 64GB Surface Go 2 (a $400 value, a Surface Go Type Cover (a $100 value), 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal (a $70 value), Accidental Damage Coverage ($99 value).

This is the first deal we've seen for the Surface Go 2 and one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Save $129 on a Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle starting from $539. The cheapest option includes a 64GB Surface Go 2 (a $400 value, a Surface Go Type Cover (a $100 value), 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal (a $70 value), Accidental Damage Coverage ($99 value).

Microsoft's Surface Go 2 is the new improved version of the Surface Go.

The base model Surface Go 2 features a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, Intel Pentium 4425Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

In our Microsoft Surface Go 2 review, we liked its vivid 10.5-inch display and sleek magnesium design. Although it sports a previous gen CPU, its long battery life and excellent webcam earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The model we tested housed an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU and 8GB of RAM, which is fine for everyday tasks. If you want a Windows tablet to tackle more demanding workloads, we recommend the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i5 chip.

During our testing, the Surface Go 2 endured 11 hours and 39 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. That beats the classic Surface Go (6:06) and the category average (8:10) for tablets.

At 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, this 1.2-pound tablet is about the same size and weight as the first-gen Surface Go (0.3 inches, 1.15 pounds). It's just a tad heavier than the Apple iPad Air (0.2 inches thick, 1 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Go 2 is equipped with a USB-C port, Surface Connect port (for charging and docking), microSD slot, and headphone jack.

Powered by Windows 10 Home in S Mode like the Asus ImagineBook, the Surface Go only runs apps from the Microsoft Store. If you want access to third party apps, it's easy to permanently convert to the standard Windows 10 Home OS.

If you’re an artist buying a tablet to create digital drawings or are a student who prefers to take notes by hand, then you'll want to opt for the $99 Surface Pen.