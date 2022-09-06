Meta Connect 2022 date announced — Zuckerberg teases new VR headset

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook (where else?) that Connect 2022 will launch within the first two weeks of October. On the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that Connect 2022 will flesh out all the details regarding Meta's new headset.

Not yet ready to unveil the headset's official name, the Meta calls it "Project Cambria," but according to VR hardware analyst Bradley Lynch (who claims to have sources close to Meta), it's called the "Meta Quest Pro." In addition to the VR headset, we expect to see a gaggle of new VR titles for the Quest. Could one of them land on our best Quest 2 games page? Only time will tell!

"When is Meta Connect 2022?" you may be wondering. The ninth annual event is scheduled to start on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

The last Connect was a momentous event for Meta. During this livestream, the social media giant announced that it was retiring "Facebook" in favor of "Meta," which garnered mixed reactions. If you're wondering why "the metaverse" became the buzzword of the year, Meta's announcement about establishing a simulated social environment for the masses is what caused the endless media cycle of the trite phrase.

For Connect 2022, we expect Meta to take its metaverse mission to the next level, releasing hardware, apps, and games that manifest its vision into reality.

What to expect from Meta Connect 2022

At Connect 2021, Meta gave us scraps of information regarding Project Cambria (a.k.a Meta Quest Pro), revealing that it's a high-end headset that provides a mixed-reality experience and better graphical fidelity.

Meta Quest Pro press image (Image credit: Meta)

The Connect 2022 press image above may finally offer a glimpse of the Meta Quest Pro, which looks awfully similar to the leaked renders Lynch revealed earlier this year.

Special thanks again to Marcus Kane for getting together with me to create these rendersConviction that these models are correct: 250% pic.twitter.com/GCW2fhC2vXApril 13, 2022 See more

Design wise, I'm relieved to see that the inky Quest Pro is leaving the all-white design behind with the Quest 2. I'm also elated that Meta seemingly found a way to incorporate the Elite Strap (opens in new tab) into the Quest Pro's design. The Elite Strap is a Quest 2 accessory that enhances the headset's comfort by providing a more snug fit on users' heads with a simple twist of a wheel.

According to Lynch, the Quest Pro is expected to have the following specs:

A Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 5G chipset

12GB of RAM

256GB of storage

10 sensors as well as an IR depth projector for mixed-reality

Dual Tianjin-3 OLED panels (2160 x 2160 pixels per eye)

Custom pancake lenses

Wi-Fi 6E support

Enhanced spatial audio

5,000 mAh battery

The price for the full kit is reportedly $1,500. The Meta Quest Pro is expected to get an Oct. 25 release date.

As mentioned, in addition to the Quest Pro, we expect Meta to reveal new games for the Quest series. Zuckerberg's announcement that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Quest caused quite a stir (in a good way). Other titles that caught gamers' attention include Ghostbusters VR and Among Us VR. We look forward to seeing which game reveals will excite the masses.

Want more information about the Meta Quest Pro? Check out our rumor hub.