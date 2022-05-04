May the 4th be with you deals: R2-D2 Tamagotchi, Millennium Falcon wireless charger, and more

May the 4th be with you deals celebrate 45 years of the Star Wars movie franchise. Today you can score solid discounts on Star Wars merch including games, gadgets and collectibles.

One standout deal from Amazon is the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Digital Pet Game for $11. This classic white version usually retails for $20, so that's $9 in savings. It's the R2-D2 Tamagotchi's lowest price ever and one of the top Star Wars deals of the day.

Amazon also offers the hologram blue R2-D2 Tamagotchi for $13 ($7 off).

Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Digital Pet Game: was $19 now $11 @ Amazon

Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, this Star Wars R2-D2 themed game has never been cheaper. Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”). There are 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn and 7 mini-games for him to unlock, depending on his skill levels.

This Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi is not your average digipet. Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, it has a familiar R2-D2 design and digital character on the screen.

Just like the original Tamagotchi, the object of the game is to take care of your R2-D2 and keep him happy. You'll do so by playing two mini games and keeping him charged and cleaned. You'll train your R2-D2 to master up to learn 19 skills which prompts him to unlock up to 7 games.

Whether you're a Star Wars fan or know someone who is, this R2-D2 is a must add to the collection.

And that's just one of the many excellent May the 4th deals we've spotted today, browse more of our favorite ones below.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection for PS4: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Now $10 off, the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection is at its lowest price yet. This bundle includes 2 games: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. In Jedi Knight II, you play as Kyle Katarn, employing a unique mix of weapons, force powers, and your lightsaber in single player first and third-person action. In Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, you'll follow an ancient tradition and learn the powers and dangers of the force in this single and multiplayer action combat game. The Nintendo Switch version is available for the same price.

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo: was $29 now $19 @ Best Buy

Save $10 on Star Wars Racer and Commando combo with this 2-in-1 game deal. It includes two classic Star Wars games — Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando. Relive the adrenaline-pumping Podracing sequence from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace with Star Wars: Episode I Racer. Lead an elite squad as you infiltrate, dominate, and annihilate the opposition in Star Wars Republic Commando.

Geeknet Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger: was $50 now $25 @ GameStop

Right now, the Geeknet Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger is 50% off at GameStop. It works with any Qi wireless-enabled phone to fast charge your device at warp speed. It has a USB-C port and comes with a wall charging cable.

Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Xbox Wireless Controller w/ Quick Charging Stand: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon celebrates Star Wars Day with $40 off this Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller and Quick charging stand bundle. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Amazon also offers the Boba Fett themed Xbox wireless controller for $149 ($30 off).

Cable Guy Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Phone and Controller Holder: was $24 now $19 @ Best Buy

This Boba Fett phone and controller holder makes a great collectible for Star Wars fans. It's 8-inches tall and well balanced so you don't have to worry about it tipping over. It fits any size phone and supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers. Amazon has it for the same price.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker R2-D2: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

This 7-in-1 cooker replaces 7 kitchen appliances. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer. It can also be used to sauté food instead of using a traditional pan. It's perfect for Star Wars fans who likes to cook.