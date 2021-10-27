MacBook Pro 2021 gets $50 price cut before Black Friday

The MacBook Pro 2021 is Apple's most powerful laptop yet. And now, one of our Black Friday 2021 predictions comes true in this early Amazon deal.

Currently, you can get the new MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,949 from Amazon. That's $50 off its normal price of $1,999 and the best price you can get on the new MacBook Pro right now. Although it's on backorder, you can buy it now and Amazon will ship it when stock replenishes.

In terms of early Black Friday MacBook deals, this is one of the best you can get.

MacBook Pro 2021 deal

Image Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Amazon

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently $50 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. View Deal

Image Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499, now $2,449 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $50 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The cream of the crop, the base model packs a 10-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), 16-core GPU,16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. View Deal

If you want a larger screen, Amazon also offers the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,449 ($50 off).

In our MacBook Pro 2021 review, we applaud its sleek, elegant design and ample port selection. We were floored by its excellent performance and stellar 14-hour battery life. We rate MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars and give it our Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

In one test, we bombarded the MacBook Pro 14 with 70 Google Chrome tabs, a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro 14 didn’t even blink. In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, Apple's new MacBook Pro 14 achieved an incredible 12,477. It beats the 4,906 premium laptop average, the AMD Ryzen 9-charged Razer Blade 14 (7,471) and the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-powered Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (5,820).

At 3.5-pounds and 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inches, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is just as today's best 14-inch laptops. It's on par with the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) and convertible Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). It's lighter than the Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.75 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, an SDXC card reader and 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

If you're looking for portability, brawny performance and long battery life, the new MacBook Pro 14 is worth the splurge.