MacBook M3 bad news — it looks like launch is pushed to next year

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Analyst predicts we won't see M3 MacBook till 2024

MacBook M3 bad news —looks like launch is pushed to next year
(Image credit: Future)

A recent report at MacRumors quotes a Tweet from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in which he states that Apple will not be launching new MacBooks with the M3 series processors before the end of this year. However, there have been rumors to the contrary, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stating earlier this year that an M3-powered MacBook could be launched at an Apple event in October. 

Gurman hypothesized that we could see a MacBook Air 13-inch, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and possibly a 24-inch iMac powered by the 3nm M3 chipset. Although Kuo kills the MacBook rumors, he didn't say there wouldn't be an M3-powered iMac, so that could still happen. 

See more

2024 the year of the M3 Macbook

Yesterday at Apple's Wonderlust event, they launched the iPhone 15 Pro Max, powered by the A17 Bionic chipset, made using TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. This same 3nm process is expected to appear in the next generation of MacBooks, which were predicted to come out before the end of the year but, according to Kuo, will most likely debut sometime in 2024. 

The M3 chipset is rumored to improve performance in every way, especially GPU performance for gaming, and like the iPhone 15, it should be capable of Ray Tracing. The other area we should see improvement in is battery life, as tighter chip density yields superior efficiency. Apple is already the industry leader in laptop battery life, so it's going to be breaking its own records. 

Apple has cornered the 3nm process chip market, purchasing most of the chips TSMC has produced and will produce in the foreseeable future. 

When will the new M3-powered MacBooks arrive? If Kuo is to be believed, we could see them sometime in February. However, typically Apple holds a spring event in March or April, and if M3 is as big of an upgrade as it seems to be then Apple is going to want a full event and not just a press release.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 409 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
3
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,800
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
4
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Walmart
$1,599.99
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
7
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
8
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel...
Microsoft US
$1,359
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 