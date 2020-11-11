MacBook Air now $250 off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

The new MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip arrives on November 17 which translates to big discounts on the previous model. Right now, you can get the MacBook Air 2020 with Magic Keyboard for a Black Friday price.

Currently, Amazon has the previous model 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $849 (see the price at checkout). Normally, this laptop retails for $999, so that's $150 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple laptop and one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals yet.

If you require more storage, Amazon has the 512GB 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $1,050 ($250 off).

MacBook Air 2020 Black Friday deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the base model MacBook Air (Silver) on sale for its lowest price ever. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,249 now $1050 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, the 512GB model MacBook Air (Space Gray) is also on sale for $1,050 ($250 off). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. The discount is applied at checkout.

If battery life, a comfy keyboard and fast SSD are a priority to you, the MacBook Air is the best laptop to buy.

It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 quad-core CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

As we note in our MacBook Air 2020 review, we found its sleek design, great battery life and clicky, comfortable Magic Keyboard impressive. We gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. Design-wise, the MacBook Air sports an anodized aluminum finish and the iconic Apple logo on its lid. Apple wisely ditched those problematic Butterfly keys for the new Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

Don't hesitate to scoop up the MacBook Air for its best price yet.