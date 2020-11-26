MacBook Air crashes to $799 in jaw-dropping Black Friday laptop deal

We told you MacBook Black Friday deals would be epic this year and Amazon is proving us right. On the heels of the release of MacBook Air with M1 chip, the early 2020 MacBook Air sees a massive price drop.

Currently, Amazon has the previous model MacBook Air on sale for $799.99. That's a $200 markdown from its $999 list price and the cheapest 2020 MacBook you can get right now. By far, this is one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals we've seen yet.

MacBook Air Black Friday deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Now $200 off in an epic Black Friday laptop deal, the base model MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Although it's been dethroned, the 10th Gen Intel-charged 2020 MacBook Air is still among the best laptops to buy.

You get a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you're looking for more performance muscle, the new Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip is on sale for $1,249 ($50 off).

As we note in our MacBook Air 2020 review, we liked its sleek design, great battery life and clicky, comfortable Magic Keyboard. We gave the early 2020 MacBook Air an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Design-wise, the MacBook Air sports an anodized aluminum finish and the iconic Apple logo on its lid. Apple wisely ditched those problematic Butterfly keys for the new Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

Such a slim frame doesn’t allow for many ports, however, there’s a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack on board. If you’re planning to use a mouse or an SD card, we recommend investing in a dongle or a USB Type-C hub.

At $200 off, the MacBook Air has never been cheaper so we recommend you grab one while you still can.

