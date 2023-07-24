M3 Pro MacBook Pro rumor confirms what we already know — you'll be waiting a while (report)

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M3 Pro and M3 Max are on the way, but you will be waiting a year at the most to claim one.

According to the latest “Power On” newsletter , Mark Gurman confirms that while you won’t be waiting as long as you did for M2 Pro/Max, you could see them by summer 2024 at the latest.

See you next summer

(Image credit: Future)

According to his newsletter, Gurman believes that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not be among the first Macs launched in October — that’s for (reportedly) a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch Air and an iMac.

You’ll see the beefier big siblings “probably” roll around by the middle of 2024, which would fall in line with the refresh cycle of roughly a year, give or take. Gurman does also mention the M3 Mac Mini, which is “eventually coming.” He notes how it took two years for the Mini to get an M2 chipset — showing this system is not part of the annual refresh cycle.

With that in mind, he predicts we’ll see this desktop machine by “late 2024” at the earliest.

Outlook

While there doesn’t seem to be any potential supply chain issues and delays to worry about, which did push the M2 Pro and M2 Max to the beginning of this year, we are still going to be waiting a while for the next generation 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

To me, that makes these current models a safe buy for anyone looking to get the most powerful portable machines in the Mac lineup. But use your best judgement based on what machine you have right now.

For example, if you already have the M1 Pro or M1 Max-armed Pros, then an upgrade is definitely not worth it right now. But if you’re still rocking Intel, I’d look at switching up sooner rather than later.