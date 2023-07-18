M3 MacBook Pro may be launching sooner than you think — 3 things that will make it a must buy

By Jason England
published

Here’s what Apple should change about the new 13-inch MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Future)

A new MacBook Pro with the upgraded M3 chip is set to launch in the third quarter of 2023, according to DigiTimes.

This new chip is manufactured with TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, which reduces the size of transistors — leading to big improvements to performance and power efficiency when compared to the 5nm-based M2 chips.

Not much else is known, but this report does correlate with what we’re hearing about new Macs coming in October. So, let’s ask a question: if Apple is launching a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, what do we want to see the company change about this machine?

1. Get rid of the Touch Bar

MacBook Pro (13-inches, 2020)

(Image credit: Future)

The Touch Bar is a painful reminder of Apple’s past attempt to replace the faithful function keys. When I used to have the M1 MacBook Pro as my daily driver, I ended up replacing these reactive touch screen controls with the standard function keys, and I know many others did the same.

I have set up a prayer circle to eliminate the Touch Bar, and give us a full size set of function keys like that of the M2 MacBook Air.

2. Add more ports

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

(Image credit: Future)

No, I don’t just mean adding a MagSafe port to free up the Thunderbolts. This is a MacBook Pro. To be a pro, you need more.

What I would like to see personally was the default standard on my older 13-inch MacBook Pro — an SD card slot, and a HDMI port. I know we are past expecting USB-A, and I’ve already made the full transition to Type-C.

To get stuff done, the dongle life is not sufficient. Bring this smaller MacBook Pro more in line with what we see on the 14 and 16-inch pro laptops.

3. Refresh the seven-year-old design

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022 battery life

(Image credit: Future)

This aesthetic has not changed for nearly a decade. Given the full facelift the larger MacBook Pros and the MacBook Air has received, moving to a flatter, more utilitarian persona with the smaller display bezels, you can only hope that the 13-inch MacBook Pro gets the same treatment.

None of this has been confirmed, but pray to your highest deities for some fundamental changes.

