M3 MacBook Pro may be launching sooner than you think — 3 things that will make it a must buy

A new MacBook Pro with the upgraded M3 chip is set to launch in the third quarter of 2023, according to DigiTimes .

This new chip is manufactured with TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, which reduces the size of transistors — leading to big improvements to performance and power efficiency when compared to the 5nm-based M2 chips.

Not much else is known, but this report does correlate with what we’re hearing about new Macs coming in October. So, let’s ask a question: if Apple is launching a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, what do we want to see the company change about this machine?

1. Get rid of the Touch Bar

The Touch Bar is a painful reminder of Apple’s past attempt to replace the faithful function keys. When I used to have the M1 MacBook Pro as my daily driver, I ended up replacing these reactive touch screen controls with the standard function keys, and I know many others did the same.

I have set up a prayer circle to eliminate the Touch Bar, and give us a full size set of function keys like that of the M2 MacBook Air .

2. Add more ports

No, I don’t just mean adding a MagSafe port to free up the Thunderbolts. This is a MacBook Pro. To be a pro, you need more.

What I would like to see personally was the default standard on my older 13-inch MacBook Pro — an SD card slot, and a HDMI port. I know we are past expecting USB-A, and I’ve already made the full transition to Type-C.

To get stuff done, the dongle life is not sufficient. Bring this smaller MacBook Pro more in line with what we see on the 14 and 16-inch pro laptops.

3. Refresh the seven-year-old design

This aesthetic has not changed for nearly a decade. Given the full facelift the larger MacBook Pros and the MacBook Air has received, moving to a flatter, more utilitarian persona with the smaller display bezels, you can only hope that the 13-inch MacBook Pro gets the same treatment.

None of this has been confirmed, but pray to your highest deities for some fundamental changes.