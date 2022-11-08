Get up to $150 off M1 MacBook Air in early Black Friday deal — should you buy or wait?

The highly praised, ultra-powerful M1 MacBook Air is being regularly discounted — now available at prices less than $800. This is an amazing Black Friday MacBook deals, but should you buy it or wait?

This comes hot on the heels of being able to save $150 on the newer M2 MacBook Air, but make no mistake about it, this M1 model is still one of the best laptops you can buy.

It's worth noting that this is different from the recently expired $799 MacBook Air deal at Best Buy/Amazon. We're confident that this will return for the main event of Black Friday and the recommendation would be to wait for this offer, but if you're feeling impatient, there are a couple of options to still save big.

MacBook Air M1 (new): $999 $899 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Air. Although it has a powerful successor, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review (opens in new tab), it earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars due to its stellar overall performance, slim and portable design and impressive 15-hour battery life. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Oh, and if you want one for even cheaper and don't mind grabbing a refurbished model, you can snap one up for just $789.

MacBook Air M1 (Open Box): $999 $789 @ Walmart

This open box model of the M1 MacBook Air is certified "new," which means all the components are brand new, but you may get it in an unofficial box. If you're not comfortable with your purchase, Walmart does give you a 90-day warranty with it as well.

MacBook Air M1 (Open Box, 8GB/512GB): $1,039 $889 @ Walmart

Looking for a little more storage? You can double it up to 512GB for $150 off. Same condition as the other Open Box deal and it still has the same 90-day warranty. Plus it's available in a gorgeous gold finish too.

The M1 MacBook Air, an eight-core CPU-powered laptop, has a long-lasting battery runtime of nearly 15 hours. It also packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praised the notebook for its breakneck, speedy performance and slim, unibody design. It endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After thorough in-house testing, the MacBook Air M1 earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. We emulated the same workload on Safari and everything launched instantly — text, graphics and photos blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return. Wow!

At just 2.8 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is not too far off from its rivals when it comes to dimensions. It weighs just about the same as the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your I/O needs, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 and we expect to see deep discounts on must-have mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.