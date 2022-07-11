Live
MacBook Prime Day deals — save on the MacBook Pro and Air with our live blog
All of the best Prime Day MacBook deals
By Jason England Contributions from Laptop Mag Staff published
The best Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals cover far more than just the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. You can get everything you need and save big, from cases and charging bricks to docking stations and portable battery packs.
We absolutely love the latest slew of Apple's laptops, including the M2 MacBook Pro, the bigger 14-inch MacBook Pro systems featuring the M1 Pro, and the ultraportable M1 MacBook Air.
You can look forward to seeing all of these on the chopping board for some big Prime Day discounts, so we decided to share every saving with you, as they arrive. That will save you the pain of trawling through a bunch of websites.
Don't forget! If you want to grab any of the Amazon-only Prime Day deals, you will need Amazon Prime. Lucky for you, you can snag a free 30-day trial without paying a penny.
Best MacBook Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon: Discounts on the M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Get a MacBook Air for $899 and other bargains (opens in new tab)
Best MacBook Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon: Save over £50 on the all-new 2022 M2 MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Currys: Get £164 off a 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Price drops on the 2021 M1 14" & 16" MacBook Pros (opens in new tab)
- Laptopsdirect: Huge savings on 2020 and 2021 MacBook Pro and Air (opens in new tab)
You're looking for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, you say? Well, Amazon is also taking $200 off this elegantly designed model, meaning you can grab it for $2,299. That's for both the Silver and Space Gray models with 1TB!
Now, this is Prime Day, so it's all about saving some big bucks. If you're not looking for all that storage space, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and a 512GB capacity is down to $1,799 on Amazon. That's another $200 saving compared to the usual $1,999 price tag.
Fingers crossed for even steeper discounts across Apple's MacBook lineup!
To get the ball rolling, you can already nab the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro for $2,499 at Amazon. That's a $200 price cut, and Prime Day 2022 hasn't officially kicked off yet. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and comes in Space Gray.
However, if you're looking to save an extra $50, you can grab the same model in Silver instead for $2,449 at Amazon. Whatever style you choose, expect Apple's powerhouse to pack a punch.
Hello and welcome to our MacBook Prime Day deals live blog, where we'll be bringing you every top Apple laptop deal we can find!
We're just a few short hours from the main event, where you can look forward to seeing a slew of MacBook deals, including discounts on the latest systems and everything you need to make the most of it, such as cases, power bricks, portable batteries, and docking stations.
So where are we at right now, in terms of top MacBook savings? It may all be starting tomorrow, but retailers are already getting stuck in and showing their savings early.
In the US, you can get $200 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, save $100 on the M1 MacBook Air at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and if you have access to educational programs, you can get $100 off the M2 MacBook Air (opens in new tab).
As for the UK, the public can already get over £50 off the M2 MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)(everybody, not just students), and save £165 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro (opens in new tab).
