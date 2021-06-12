Trending

Live

Gearbox E3 2021 live blog: All of the latest game reveals

Expect Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, extra Borderlands content, and more at the Gearbox E3 2021 showcase

By

Tiny Tina's Wonderland
(Image: © Gearbox)

E3 2021 is here, and the highly-anticipated Gearbox E3 showcase is already looking to impress thanks to its recently revealed chaotic fantasy looter shooter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. What else can we expect? We're about to find out.

Borderlands is Gearbox's biggest franchise, so expect plenty of extra content coming to Borderlands 3. However, Gearbox is also known for other franchises including Duke Nukem and Brothers in Arms, so we may see announcements that aren't centered around the bonkers looter shooter universe.

Gearbox Software's big E3 show is taking place on Saturday, June 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. Like the rest of E3 2021, you can tune in to the official live stream on the E3 Twitch stream. Check it out below.

Stay tuned for all the announcements at the E3 2021 showcase. In the meantime, here's everything announced at the Ubisoft Forward E3 show, including extra content coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, and of course, Far Cry 6

Refresh

We're also now seeing a lookback at the year with Gearbox's signature WHOMP music. 

We start out with a trailer! An E3 exclusive.

Gearbox University sounds like a great opportunity. We're getting a fun recap of Gearbox's Borderland 

Here. We. Go. Let's go, Pitchford.

We're just ten minutes away from the (potential) magic show. Gearbox's showcase will 30 minutes long. What can they squeeze in? Only time will tell. 

Tine Tina's Wonderland

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Sure, there's Borderlands, but Gearbox Publishing also helped push out games like Godfall, Risk of Rain 2, and more. Rumor has it we may see more details drop about Blackbird's Homeworld 3, after releasing a cinematic trailer back in 2019.

Let's not forget the Borderlands movie directed by Eli Roth, starring Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis. We're sure to get a teaser for the upcoming flick. 

See more

The Gearbox E3 2021 showcase will be hosted by none other than Randy Pitchford himself. As reported by VentureBeat, the Gearbox boss stated earlier this year that the company has "so many new IP concepts," after Gearbox and Embracer Group's $1.3 billion merger.

Let the countdown begin! 

See more