Gearbox E3 2021 live blog: All of the latest game reveals

E3 2021 is here, and the highly-anticipated Gearbox E3 showcase is already looking to impress thanks to its recently revealed chaotic fantasy looter shooter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. What else can we expect? We're about to find out.



Borderlands is Gearbox's biggest franchise, so expect plenty of extra content coming to Borderlands 3. However, Gearbox is also known for other franchises including Duke Nukem and Brothers in Arms, so we may see announcements that aren't centered around the bonkers looter shooter universe.



Gearbox Software's big E3 show is taking place on Saturday, June 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. Like the rest of E3 2021, you can tune in to the official live stream on the E3 Twitch stream. Check it out below.



Stay tuned for all the announcements at the E3 2021 showcase. In the meantime, here's everything announced at the Ubisoft Forward E3 show, including extra content coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, and of course, Far Cry 6.