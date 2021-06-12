Rainbow Six Extraction revealed at E3 during Ubisoft Forward: Watch the trailer

At E3, Ubisoft revealed an official trailer and gameplay trailer for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction.

In the clip, we see soldiers attempting to contain some kind of alien takeover. We see an extraction team shooting at various monsters before freeing a woman from an infestation. One particularly nasty enemy is called an Apex. It looked menacing until a grenade incinerated it. The rescued soldier wakes up on a helicopter which flies into the distance.

After the show, we got more information about the game. It's clear Extracton centers heavily around squad gameplay where your goal is to strategically clear out infested zones. It sounds like doing so puts you at risk of losing all of your progress, and if a team member is captured, you need to extract them. It's all about teamwork and using an arsenal of weapons, like grenades, sensors and various guns, to make your way through infected areas while fighting increasingly advanced monsters.

We also got a look at some of the enemies and backstory. Archaens are an evolved form of a parasite detected years ago in New Mexico. The parasite spread through various regions, in New York, San Francisco and Alaska. Within containment zones, the parasites are evolving and can now shoot.

The parasite is a black goo that can spread and slow down your progress. There are various species of parasites including Breachers, Tormentors and the Apex. As we see in the gameplay trailer, some enemies can bury under the goo and jump out at you. Again, if you get caught, you need to wait for your teammates to rescue you.