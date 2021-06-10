Tiny Tina's Wonderlands unveiled from Borderlands developers

Summer Game Fest 2021 unveils its first announcement, which is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is a new first person shooter from the Borderlands developers.
So far, we know that it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC early 2022. It stares Will Arnett, Andy Samberg, and Wanda Sykes.
Andy Samberg plays Captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes is Frette the robot, and Will Arnett is the Dragon Lord himself.
Like the D&D-themed expansion for Borderlands 2, it seems like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is expanding on that theme into a whole game, which I am more than okay with, as the resident D&D addict here at Laptop Mag.
Apparently, like Borderlands, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands includes a campaign, four-player co-op and a bunch of endgame content intended to keep players engaged.
