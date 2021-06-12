Ubisoft Forward E3 live blog: All of the latest game reveals

Refresh

You can register for the Rocksmith+ private beta now. Ready to learn how to play new genres outside of rock? Grab your guitar and amp and strap in. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

For those of us who have been dying to learn the guitar Rocksmith is back to help you achieve rock god status with Rocksmith Plus. You can connect your instrument to your PC, console and use the new subscription-based service that will let you play over the masters of some of your favorite tracks.

I wonder what if there's a time constraint on how long you have to rescue M.I.A. team members. Do they just die or do they become assimilated? So many questions, not enough answers!!

The gameplay footage for Rainbow Six Extraction, kind of reminds of a more aggressive take of the Typhon from Bethesda's Prey.

Ubisoft kicks things off with the highly anticipated Rainbow Six Extraction. The game has you assembling a team to fight off an on-going alien invasion. The original IP is scheduled to debut September 16. Starting from a parasite, the alien is always spreading and evolving and while you and your team are fighting to drive it back, there's always a chance that you could lose a team member. And when that happens, it's your job to extract them as they'll be M.I.A. until you do, depriving you of their particular skill set. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The countdown is up! Ubisoft Forward has officially started.

We're just minutes away now. We got a look at Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline, an expansion arriving on July 6. It brings Aiden and Wrench back!

Now we're hearing about a game called "You Suck at Parking" (how did they know?!). In this game, you need to travel through a course and park your car. It actually looks really fun, like a modern version of an online mini-game.

Ubisoft spotlighted an indie studio called Toukan Interactive based in Berlin, Germany. The studio is currently working on a game called Dorfromantik, described as a relaxing puzzle game. You grow a landscape by strategically placing tiles on a virtual gameboard. Fun fact: Dorf means village in German and romantik, as you may have guessed, means romance. Village-romance!

We are now less than 30 minutes away from the proper Ubisoft Forward showcase at E3! Until then, we can enjoy another painfully extended scene showing a taxi drive annoyingly cautious in Watch Dogs: Legion. Who stops at an intersection when they're driving around in a video game!? TAXI SIMULATOR !!!!! UBISOFT REACHING NEW HEIGHTS #UbisoftForward pic.twitter.com/OFiL1hOZZKJune 12, 2021 See more

Now we're talking soundtracks. Speaking are composers for Assassin's Creed about the gorgeous music they created for the game. Here is our Assassin's Creed: Valhalla review. And here's an excerpt from our review talking about the soundtrack: "The Viking-themed soundtrack is very reminiscent of the music in The Witcher 3. The intense drum beats and melodic vocals really sucked me into what I was doing, which is mostly just exploring or bashing faces in, but I love it."

The trolling continues with a scene of Eivor sailing around an arctic tundra. Ubisoft must be very confident in its showcase if it's going to pull off a stunt like this. Patience friends!

Hah, Ubisoft is just trolling us at this point! Now we're watching a drone from Watch Dogs: Legion buzz around in a straight line. People are furious on social media, and that's probably the desired effect from Ubisoft. Well played!

Very important stuff here. Ubisoft is talking about accessibility in its games. We're getting a first-hand look at how a studio thinks about making its games accessible to as many people as possible. Changing text size, adding a background to the HUD elements, and including sound indicators are some of the ways the studio makes its games inclusive.