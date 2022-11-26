Live
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available right now!
Cyber Monday gaming laptops are matching (and even beating) some of the best Black Friday savings! Across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more, it's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
From big discounts on the bleeding edge gaming laptops, to massive savings on beefy RTX 30 series systems (to make room for the inevitable 40 series launch), it's easy to get lost in the huge amount of options available. That's why we've set up this live blog, to point you in the direction of the best deals worth your hard earned money.
So if you're in the market for a gaming laptop deal, make sure you're following our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live blog, to ensure you don't miss any of the best deals, as they pop up!
Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals live right now (US)
- MSI GF63 Thin (GTX 1650):
$632$499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Acer Nitro 5 w/ (RTX 3060):
$1,050$729 @ Acer (opens in new tab)
- Gigabyte Aorus 5 (RTX 3070):
$1,499$1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Alienware m15 (RTX 3070):
$2,449$1,499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- Asus TUF Gaming 15.6-inch (RTX 3050 Ti):
$899$749 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3070):
$2,299$2,049 @ Razer (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3080):
$1,999$1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals live right now (UK)
- Asus TUF F15 (RTX 3050):
£725£649 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
- MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3070 + 11th gen intel):
£1,399£949 @ Very (opens in new tab)
- MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3060 + 12th gen intel):
£1,299£999 @ Currys (opens in new tab)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3070 Ti):
£1,899£1,449 @ Box.co.uk (opens in new tab)
- Dell G15 (RTX 3070 Ti):
£1,849£1,429 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3080):
£1,879£1,199 @ eBuyer (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 (RTX 3080):
£2,999£1,999 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)
- Alienware x17 R2 (RTX 3070 Ti):
£2,499£2,099 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 7 is back down to $899!
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14:
$1,399$899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Right now, you can pick up this ROG Zephyrus G14 for $899 (opens in new tab)at Best Buy. That's a nice $500 you get to keep in your pocket, and considering how highly we rate this gaming laptop, this is one of the best early Cyber Monday deals we've come across!
The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its powerful specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of brawn for playing the latest PC games and day-to-day tasks for school or work.
In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance, and solid audio. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life.
Some of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 only offer these kinds of specs, so picking this ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $899 (opens in new tab) is a steal.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 and 12th Gen Intel is $999!
- Acer Predator Helios 300:
$1,449$999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
In case you missed it, you can grab a powerful Acer Predator Helios 300 with a 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU for under $1,000!
At just $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), the Acer Predator Helios 300 is packed with powerful specs that make it one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500, thanks to this deal. The Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated video memory. That 144Hz ensures you will enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming.
If you're looking to build a battle station, the Helios 300 has all the ports you need, as it comes with three USB-Type A ports, a USB-Type C port, an Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a combo audio jack. Don't miss out on this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for $999 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.
Get $950 off the Alienware M15 with RTX 3070 GPU!
- Alienware m15 (RTX 3070):
$2,449$1,499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Right now, you can get $950 off the incredible Alienware m15 R7 with RTX 3070 (opens in new tab) graphics — taking the cost down to just $1,499.
In this beasty Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a gaming system fit for pros and enthusiasts alike with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, alongside a buttery smooth FHD 360Hz display.
This RTX 3080 gaming laptop is mind-blowingly cheap in the UK
- Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3080):
£1,879£1,199 @ eBuyer (opens in new tab)
For less than £1,200, you can buy an RTX 3080 gaming laptop. Yes, you read that right — the Acer Nitro 5 (opens in new tab) with this super powerful GPU is on sale for a dirt cheap price.
Nailing ray tracing with the greatest of ease, the RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory makes any game run at its absolute best on that gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rate. Alongside this, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and 16GB DDR4 RAM keeps the system running smooth, and the 1TB provides plenty of storage for your AAA title.s
So, what are you waiting for? With nearly £600 off, this is a great saving for gaming enthusiasts!
This is the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptop we've seen so far!
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3080):
$1,999$1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
With $200 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) you can find on sale right now!
Alongside this, you'll find all the essentials for a gaming system, with the Asus ROG Strix Scar featuring a 300Hz FHD panel up top, an optical-mechanical keyboard for lightning quick reactions.
Plus, with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, this speed demon is going to handle all the latest games for a good long while to come.
