Prime Day Laptop Deals LIVE: The best 48 deals recommended by our experts

Prime Day Laptop Deals: The best 48 deals recommended by our experts

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals!

By Laptop Mag Staff
last updated
Prime Day October 2023 laptop deals, a Prime Big Deal Days live blog with Laptop Mag
(Image: © Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Welcome to Laptop Mag's Prime Big Deal Days live blog! As you may, or may not, have noticed, the internet is ablaze with incredible deals on laptops for every purpose!

With devices dropping in price to all-time lows and stock flying off of the digital shelves, we're hoping to bring you word of the biggest and best laptop discounts available from around the web to make sure you're getting as much bang for your buck as possible.

Follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest deals spotlights and roundups throughout the Prime Big Deal Days event!

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptop deals spotlight: Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060 is now $400 off!

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,599 @ Dell
This Dell Prime Day deal alternative knocks $400 off the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) (2560 x 1600)165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting. 

The best Prime Day ASUS laptop deals

Asus laptop deals spotlight: $500 off of the Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1,299 $799 @ Amazon
Save $500 the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet. The ROG Flow Z13 features a 13.4-inch (1920x1200) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Plus it ships with a free bundle detachable RGB keyboard. Snag it now for an all-time low price. 

The best Prime Day Apple MacBook laptop deals

Apple MacBook laptop deals spotlight: Save $250 on the MacBook Air M2

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

It also packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

The best Prime Day Razer laptop deals

Razer laptop deals spotlight: Save over $1,000 on the Razer Blade 15!

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,799 @ Razer
Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15. If you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill.

This machine packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and 1TB SSD.

And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others. 

The best Prime Day Acer laptop deals

Acer laptop deals spotlight: Big savings on Acer's Nitro 17!

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4060: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

 
Save $350 on the Acer Nitro 17 with free laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now on Amazon. Great for entry-level gamers, the Acer Nitro 17 packs a formidable octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840H CPU alongside 16GB of RAM.

Nvidia’s latest RTX 4060 GPU delivers superb graphics and DLSS 3-boosted performance. Experience lag-free fluid gameplay on a massive 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with a 1TB SSD for storage and fast boots-ups.

