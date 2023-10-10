Live
Prime Day Laptop Deals LIVE: The best 48 deals recommended by our experts
The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals!
Welcome to Laptop Mag's Prime Big Deal Days live blog! As you may, or may not, have noticed, the internet is ablaze with incredible deals on laptops for every purpose!
With devices dropping in price to all-time lows and stock flying off of the digital shelves, we're hoping to bring you word of the biggest and best laptop discounts available from around the web to make sure you're getting as much bang for your buck as possible.
Stick with us for live highlights and coverage on the best laptop deals online! Can't stay for long? Follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest deals spotlights and roundups throughout the Prime Big Deal Days event!
The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
Acer gaming laptop deals
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $899.99 now $699.99 @Amazon
- Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $969 @Amazon
- Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $1,049
- Acer Predator Helios 16 RTX 4060: was $1,649 now $1,399
Alienware gaming laptop deals
- Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Dell
Asus gaming laptop deals
- Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: was $699.99 now $559.99 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Flow Z13: was $1,299 now $799 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,679 @ Amazon
- Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ B&H
- Asus TUF Gaming F17 RTX 4050: was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon
Gigabyte gaming laptop deals
- Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $879 @ Amazon
- Gigabyte Aorus 17X RTX 4080: was $2,699 now $2,499 @ Amazon
HP gaming laptop deals
- HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2023): was $1,169 now $989 @ Amazon
- HP Omen Transcend 16 RTX 4070: was $2,049 now $1,949 @ Amazon
Lenovo gaming laptop deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899.99 now $599.99 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060: was $1,599 now $1,249 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 RTX 4060: was $1,799 now $1,269 @ B&H
MSI gaming laptop deals
- MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070: was $1,599 now $1,429 @ Amazon
- MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4060: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ Newegg
Razer gaming laptop deals
- Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3060 (144Hz): was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 Ti (165Hz): was $3,499 now $1,999 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i7 RTX 3070Ti (240Hz): was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i9 RTX 3070 Ti (240Hz OLED): was $3,299 now $1,999 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i7 RTX 3080Ti (360Hz): was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 17 Intel i7 RTX 3080Ti (240Hz): was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 17 Intel i7 RTX 3070Ti (144Hz 4K): was $3,799 now $2,299 @ Razer
Gaming laptop deals spotlight: Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060 is now $400 off!
Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,599 @ Dell
This Dell Prime Day deal alternative knocks $400 off the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) (2560 x 1600)165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.
The best Prime Day ASUS laptop deals
- Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: was $1,099 now $989 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Flow Z13: was $1,299 now $799 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,679 @ Amazon
- Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ B&H
- Asus TUF Gaming F17 RTX 4050: was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon
Asus laptop deals spotlight: $500 off of the Asus ROG Flow Z13
Asus ROG Flow Z13:
$1,299 $799 @ Amazon
Save $500 the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet. The ROG Flow Z13 features a 13.4-inch (1920x1200) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD.
Plus it ships with a free bundle detachable RGB keyboard. Snag it now for an all-time low price.
The best Prime Day Apple MacBook laptop deals
- Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Apple MacBook laptop deals spotlight: Save $250 on the MacBook Air M2
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
$1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
It also packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.
The best Prime Day Razer laptop deals
- Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3060 (144Hz): was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 Ti (165Hz): was $3,499 now $1,999 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i7 RTX 3070Ti (240Hz): was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i9 RTX 3070 Ti (240Hz OLED): was $3,299 now $1,999 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i7 RTX 3080Ti (360Hz): was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 17 Intel i7 RTX 3080Ti (240Hz): was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Razer
- Razer Blade 17 Intel i7 RTX 3070Ti (144Hz 4K): was $3,799 now $2,299 @ Razer
Razer laptop deals spotlight: Save over $1,000 on the Razer Blade 15!
Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti:
$2,999 $1,799 @ Razer
Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15. If you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill.
This machine packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and 1TB SSD.
And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.
The best Prime Day Acer laptop deals
- Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5: was $449.99 now $349.99
- Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $1,049
- Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 2-in-1: was $439 now $369
- Acer Predator Helios 16 RTX 4060: was $1,649 now $1,399
- Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop: was $329 now $249
Acer laptop deals spotlight: Big savings on Acer's Nitro 17!
Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4060:
$1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $350 on the Acer Nitro 17 with free laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now on Amazon. Great for entry-level gamers, the Acer Nitro 17 packs a formidable octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840H CPU alongside 16GB of RAM.
Nvidia’s latest RTX 4060 GPU delivers superb graphics and DLSS 3-boosted performance. Experience lag-free fluid gameplay on a massive 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with a 1TB SSD for storage and fast boots-ups.
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.