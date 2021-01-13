Get the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 for $300 off at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a fantastic 2-in-1 that packs performance and versatility into a premium enclosure, with long battery life for on-the-go usage.

But with this price drop, it’s now even better. You can grab a Yoga 9i for just $1079.99 , taking $300 off the list price!

Lenovo Yoga 9i: was $1,379.99, now $1,079.99 @ Best Buy

This 14-inch 2-in-1 offers a full HD touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD — a perfect blend of power and versatility to be more than usable in many use cases.View Deal

While we haven’t gone hands-on with the 9i ourselves, we have reviewed its smaller brother in the Yoga 7i and really liked the premium performance packed into a sleek chassis with generously long battery life. So we’re confident the model up is worth it too.

The Yoga 9i rocks an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and integrated Iris Xe graphics, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for zippy performance across the board — capable of crushing some of your more intense tasks.

Keeping it juiced on-the-go is a beasty battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, which is packed into a gorgeously designed frame that measures just 0.62 inches thin and weighs 2.67 pounds.

Of course, with 2-in-1s, you’ve got more to think about than just the performance and battery life, and Lenovo has done just that — adding a bright and colourful 1080p display with 10-point multitouch, a 360-degree hinge with the speaker system built-in for clear audio at whatever angle, and an active pen included for whenever you need to jot something down.