Lenovo Yoga 7i with Intel Core i7 now $200 off in epic 2-in-1 deal

Over the last few years, Lenovo has been working hard on iterating and churning out some of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. The Yoga 7i is a key example of that, and now it’s even better with a deep price cut.

For a limited time at Best Buy, you can pick up a Lenovo Yoga 7i with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $829.99, which is a massive $200 saving.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $1,029.99 now $829.99 @ Best Buy

This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo Platform CPU, 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED display.View Deal

Check out our Lenovo Yoga 7i review and you’ll see we’re big fans of the premium design and performance on offer here.

The sleek aluminum chassis measures in at just 0.7 inches thin with a weight of a mere 3.08lbs. This shell opens up to reveal a 14-inch FHD touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness.

Keeping everything speedy is the pairing of an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU clocked at 2.8GHz, along with 12GB of DDR4 RAM. Plus, you can stuff this full of fast-loading apps on the 512GB M.2 SSD.