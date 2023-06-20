Lenovo Legion Pro 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop just dropped $300

The latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 is one of the best 16-inch gaming laptops to buy. It runs on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU alongside Nvidia's new powerful GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. Beyond gaming, this hardware combo is ideal for video editing, photo editing and other graphics intensive tasks.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,699 at Lenovo.

Save $300 on the latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop. This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte 500-nit display for best-in-class viewing. Powering the machine is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD.

Lenovo's 8th gen Legion 5i Pro brings the latest processing and graphics to its powerful gaming laptop series. Great for gamers and creators alike, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte 500-nit display with HDR 400 support for best-in-class viewing, even outdoors.

Powerting the laptop is the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM. You'll store all your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy and ample 1TB SSD. The laptop's new LA AI chip monitors CPU and GPU load and manages heat accordingly to optimize performance.

In our hands-on Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 review, we were impressed by its stylish, sleek form factor, gorgeous display and powerful performance.

As with many of today's gaming laptops, the Legion 5i Pro has plenty of ports. You get 4 X USB A (3.0) ports, 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort and 140 W Power Delivery), and 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort).

At 14.3 x 10.6 x 1.1- inches and 6.1 pounds, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is more portable than some of its competitors. It's lighter than the MSI Katana 15 (14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, 8.8 pounds) and Alienware x17 R2 (15.7 x 11.8 x 0.8 inches, 7.1 pounds).

If you're looking for a workhorse, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is worth considering. Especially at this discounted price.