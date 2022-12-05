Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 3070 gaming laptop gets $750 price cut with these exclusive coupons

Lenovo laptop deals (opens in new tab) continue this week with epic discounts on its Legion series gaming notebooks. As part of the sale, the Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 3070 is now $1,649 (opens in new tab). That's a huge $750 in savings and the lowest price ever for this gaming machine. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals going on right now.

To get this deal, apply Lenovo's exclusive coupons, "GAMECYBER6", "HOLIDAYSURPRISE" and "LEGION515BONUS" at checkout. What's more, this Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free (valued at $30)

Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 3070Ti: $2,399 $1,649 @ Lenovo

Save $750 on the Lenovo Legion 5i and get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free. This powerful rig packs a 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a whopping 2TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 SSD. Use coupons, "GAMECYBER6", "HOLIDAYSURPRISE" and "LEGION515BONUS" to drop its price down to $1,649.

Lenovo's Legion series are among the best gaming laptops to buy. This particular laptop configuration is built for high-performance gaming and heavy multitasking. It packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of AM and a massive 2TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.



While we didn't test this model, in our Lenovo Legion 7i review, we found the laptop's sleek design and bright, vivid display impressive. We were also impressed by its stellar performance and graphics alongside its solid battery life.

Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, 32GB of RAM and RTX 3070 graphics . Expect the laptop in this deal to deliver powerful, seamless performance with its upgraded 12th Gen CPU, RTX 3070 Ti graphics and 7 to 8 hour rated battery life.

At $750 off, the Lenovo Legion 5i has never been cheaper. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a high performance laptop for gaming and productivity.

As an alternative, Lenovo also offers the AMD-powered Legion 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti GPU for $1,400 (opens in new tab) ($865 off). It has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.