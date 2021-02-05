Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 2060 graphics now just £899 in epic gaming laptop deal

The Lenovo Legion 5i is one of our favourite gaming laptops for people looking to get a powerful portable rig without breaking the bank. But even with that in mind, we were blown away by the value of this offer.

For a limited time at Currys PC World, you can grab one with a seriously specced-out configuration of 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and RTX 2060 graphics for £899. They don’t show you it's a discount but trust us when we say you are saving big here.

Lenovo Legion 5i: was £1,139 now £899 @ Currys PC World

In a head-scratcher of a good deal, Currys PC World has lopped £240 off the RTX 2060-armed Legion 5i gaming laptop without actually telling anyone how big of a discount it is. But we’ve done the math over on Lenovo’s website and found this out for ourselves.View Deal

Deals come and go, usually with a big fanfare, so you all know about them. But the best special offers are those that are so secret, they don’t tell you just how big of a price cut it is.

With that in mind, allow me to introduce you to this configuration of Lenovo’s Legion 5i gaming laptop — packed with a 15.6-inch FHD display that runs at a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate and pairs with the Dolby Atmos speaker system for an immersive experience.

To power that across some of the more graphically intense games out there, you need something pretty special, which is usually not possible at this price point...until now. You’ll find the power couple of a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU and dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB GDDR6.

As mentioned in our Lenovo Legion 5i review, multitasking is a cinch with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and even the biggest titles load in a snap on the 512GB PCIe SSD. Pair all of this with all the I/O you need for plugging this into your home setup (something we’re all doing a lot more of recently), and you’ve got a pretty unbeatable bargain that offers real bang for your buck.

For context, replicating this setup on Lenovo’s own online store (they’re having a £100-off sale too ) will set you back an extra 140 quid. That makes for a whopping £240 saving on this config.

This is arguably a real sleeper hit of a deal, and when more people looking to upgrade their portable gaming hear of it, you’ll see this sell out fast.