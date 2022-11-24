Lenovo IdeaPad with 12th Gen Intel is just $299 in must-see Black Friday 2022 deal

For Black Friday 2022, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is on sale for just $299 (opens in new tab) at Target. It normally costs $539, so you're saving $240. This marks the lowest price ever for this 12th Gen Intel laptop, and it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.



The 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad 1i brings 12th Gen Intel CPU power to the brand's best everyday laptop. Slim, portable, and built for productivity, the IdeaPad 1i doesn't skimp on performance. Now for under $300? That's a deal worth checking out.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $539 $299 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $240 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i with this unbeatable deal. This laptop packs a 14-inch (1920x1080) display and is powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Integrated Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD round out its specs. This laptop runs Windows 11 Home in S mode, which is streamlined for security and performance.

Lenovo's IdeaPad 1i offers efficiency and mobility that raises the bar on today's best budget laptops . It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.2-GHz Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance. Lenovo rates its battery life as up to 11 hours on a full charge. Video calls are optimized thanks to its 1MP camera with a privacy shutter and Smart Noise Cancelling which eliminates background noise.

Although we didn't test this laptop, the latest 12th gen Intel Core i3 delivers outstanding performance for everyday multitasking and productivity. It's great for creating docs, emailing, internet browsing, and streaming shows and movies .

For connecting external devices like a monitor or USB hub, the IdeaPad 1i supplies you with USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, and HDMI ports. You also get an SD card reader and a headphone jack. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures fast, stable wireless connectivity.

At 3.1 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, this laptop is on par with the slimmest 14-inch laptops . It's slightly lighter than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Now just under $300, the IdeaPad 1i is a great value for the price!

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on laptops. For even more brilliant offers, check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog.