Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook drops to $429 — includes 3 free months cloud gaming

Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook is cloud gaming-ready with 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and Iris Xe graphics. It's pre-loaded with Nvidia GeForce Now so you can play games like Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Metro Exodus, and more via the cloud.

Walmart currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for $429 (opens in new tab). It usually costs $529, so that's $100 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Lenovo laptop. And what's more, it includes 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now could gaming to get you started.

Out of all the best Chromebook deals we've seen this month, this is the best for the money.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: $529 $429 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook. This laptop is suitable for day-to-day tasks and cloud gaming. It packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage. It ships with 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now.

The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook is Lenovo's answer to the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. It combines 12th Gen Intel power with Google's lightweight Chrome OS. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) anti-glare IPS display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It ships with 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now.

While we didn't test it, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook reviews average 3.7 out of 5-stars at Walmart. Happy customers praise its sharp, gorgeous display, snappy performance and excellent key travel. Others like the laptop's solid build quality and overall great value for the price.

Stylish and portable, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook sports an anodized aluminum finish and weighs in at 4.30 pounds and 0.8 inches thin. Lift the cover to reveal an island-style 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, with 1.5mm key travel and 100% anti-ghosting.

Port-wise, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook includes: 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (power delivery DisplayPort 1.4), 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x microSD card slot and 1 x headphone/mic combo jack. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 takes care of your wireless connectivity needs.

If you're on the hunt for a sub-$500 Windows laptop alternative, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook is a budget-friendly choice.