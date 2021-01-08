New year flex! Grab a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for just $349

When it comes to picking a good mid-range 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is up there as one of the best with excellent power and a colourful screen.
But now, for a limited time at Walmart, the Flex 5 is even better at half price! Buy one for just $349.99, which is actually $113 less than you will find at Amazon.
Lenovo’s 2-in-1 is built all the essentials you could want from a laptop. The IdeaPad Flex 5 offers a 1080p display and speakers with Dolby Audio for all your binging needs, AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Quad Core with integrated Radeon graphics, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.
And that’s just the internal specs. We haven’t even mentioned the flexibility, thanks to its 360-hinge that folds all the way back into a tablet mode for a more laid back interaction.
So, if you’re on the lookout for a new 2-in-1 with the power to do all of the core work easily, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is a great option. But if you’re looking to spend a little more than $349 on something more powerful, check out the best 2-in-1 laptops hub.