Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gets $130 price drop in big Black Friday Chromebook deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
If you're after an incredible 2-in-1 laptop this Black Friday, look no further than this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (opens in new tab). This near-perfect is now $130 off, making it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is $369 at Best Buy. That's down from the usual $499 price tag, meaning you get to save big on one of the best Chromebooks around — and it even comes with an OLED display!

Now $130 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook grabbed our Editor's Choice badge for good reason. This 2-in-1 laptop sports a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we praise the laptop's bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. It also wowed us with its long battery life — lasting 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. 

In one test, the IdeaPad Duet 5 effortlessly managed 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content. 

All that for $369? This is a deal worth checking out. If you're on the hunt for more, however, check out the best Black Friday laptop deals

