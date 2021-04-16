Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam for PCs falls to $40 — its lowest price ever

The Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam is great for videoconferencing and streaming videos in 1080p quality. If you're looking for a webcam for your laptop, you might find interest in this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam for just $39.99 directly from Lenovo. It usually retails for $70, so that's $30 in savings and the cheapest price we've seen for this webcam. Lenovo offers this same deal via eBay

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam: was $70 now $39.99 @ Lenovo

At $30 off, the Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam is now just under $40. Affix it to your laptop or monitor to stream enhanced 1080p video quality. It supports Windows Hello and features an internal slicking privacy shutter for secure log-in and peace of mind. Lenovo offers this same deal via eBay.

View Deal

Logitech webcams may dominate the market, but the Lenovo 500 FHD is also an affordable option.

It streams and records pixel-perfect 1080p video, has an internal slicking privacy shutter, and supports Windows Hello. For pain-free installation, it offers plug-and-play USB connectivity and ships with a USB 2.0 Type-A-to-Type-C cable in the box.

Although we didn't test this Lenovo webcam, It has an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars on the brand's official website. According to Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam reviews, the camera is easy to set up and works well on Windows 10, Mac OS, and Linux machines.

In a nutshell, the Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam is a solid pick and great value — especially at this price.