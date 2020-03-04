Kojima reveals Death Stranding's PC photo mode -- and I'm in love

Death Stranding PC's photo mode is dropping as soon as the game launches on June 2, and Kojima is wasting no time teasing some of its capabilities.

One of the few critiques I had about the game on PS4 was the lack of a photo mode. Even though I took a ridiculous amount of screenshots of the gorgeous mountainous ranges or the lush greenery that surrounded me at the time, I would have loved to customize those photos to my liking.

Now photo mode is really coming, and Kojima just revealed what you can do with it.

From the video that Kojima shared on Twitter, you can customize things like the frame, logo, Sam's pose and expressions, the depth of field, focus, aperture, exposure, contrast, color filters and filter types.

There's also cool foreground settings that can crop the photo in a stylistic way, like in the form of a Polaroid, a Death Stranding hand, or even a movie poster.

These are some examples from the Photo Mode in the PC ver. We will introduce on how to create them in another video later. Me, and some staffs that loves to take photos enjoyed making this Mode! Available, June 2nd.Pre-order nowhttps://t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/WvMwqzPiBnMarch 4, 2020

In a series of tweets, Kojima briefly talked about how he came up with the idea of the camera in the original Metal Gear Solid, which then appeared in every game that succeeded it apart from Metal Gear Solid V.

I came up the idea called “camera” in MGS1(1998). I thought it’d be effective having the items like “sniper rifle”, “remote control missile” and “camera” if we could switch the camera POV ⇄3rd person view if the game world can exists all in 3D.March 4, 2020

Kojima also mentioned something about a "battlefield photo collection contest" in his previous games that let people send images taken in-game. The game designer would like to do something similar for Death Stranding on PC

Oh yeah I remember we did something like “battlefield photo collection contest” by letting users send the photo that they took with the in-game camera. I wanna do this kind of thing again.March 4, 2020

I already want to start a second playthrough of Death Stranding, and now there is a great reason: to take badass screenshots. If you're eyeing Death Stranding for PC, you'll be able to buy it on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60/£55/€60 on June 2.