Kindle Oasis Black Friday deal returns the rarely discounted e-reader to its all-time low

If you are ready to upgrade your e-reader experience, this Black Friday deal is the one you've been waiting for as it drops Amazon's latest Kindle Oasis, the best premium e-reader to its lowest price ever.

Amazon slashed the price of the Kindle Oasis down to $175, or $75 off the original retail price for the ad-supported version. If you don't want ads, the ad-free Kindle Oasis is $195, down from $270. This matches the lowest price we've seen on this product, which is the best high-end e-reader on the market.

Amazon Kindle Oasis Cyber Monday deal

was $250 now $175 @ Amazon Kindle Oasis (with ads): was $250 now $175 @ Amazon

Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry. This deal is for the 8GB model, but if you have a massive digital library the 32GB matches the 30% discount at $195.

w Kindle Oasis (without ads): was $270 now $195 @ Amazon

One of the most premium eReaders on the market, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a crisp 300 ppi (pixels per inch).

In our Amazon Kindle Oasis review, we gave the eReader a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award, stating that the device "provides a premium reading experience with the ability to read just about anywhere." It sure does live up to its name.

You can easily adjust the white balance from pure white to more amber to relax your eyes or match the color of pages on a book. This eReader has a thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons and thin display bezels. While it charges using an outdated micro USB port, the Oasis can last four weeks on a charge if you read each day for 30 minutes.

Oh, and the Oasis, which has a responsive touch panel, is waterproof, so you can read out by the pool or not worry about a light rain shower. And if you need a break from reading yourself it also supports Audible playback via Bluetooth which syncs with your place in the book.