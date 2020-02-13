Killer Deal: Surface Pro 7 now $645 at Amazon

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the most versatile 2-in-1s around. For a limited time, you can score one for hundreds off its regular price.

Amazon currently has the Surface Pro 7 on sale for $645. Normally priced at $749, that's $105 off and the cheapest Surface Pro 7 price we've ever seen. Best Buy also has it on sale for $649.99.

Surface Pro 7: was $749 now $645 @ Amazon

The base Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's $105 off and the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799 @ Best Buy

For the full Surface Pro 7 experience, this configuration features a Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the MS Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's $230 off its normal price. View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of today's best 2-in-1 laptops. The base model on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. (We recommend upgrading to the model on sale at Best Buy).

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed by its premium design and vivid display. Though we thought its battery life could be better, we gave the Surface Pro 7 a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall performance.

Apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 has the same minimalist aesthetic as the Surface Pro 6. Performance-wise, the Surface Pro 7 gets a boost with a 10th-gen Intel CPU inside.

