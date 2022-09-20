Iron Man game in development from studio behind Dead Space Remake

Motive is collaborating with Marvel Games in developing a single-player Iron Man game. It's in early development and we've been given very little detail outside of a blog post on EA's website confirming a few things.

Marvel's Iron Man game will be playable in third person and revolves around Tony Stark. We know it'll be an action-adventure game, but beyond that, we're not entirely sure what to expect, although we can imagine it.

EA's blog post says vague things like, "enabling players to feel what it's like to truly play as Iron Man" and "love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game." They probably have very little to show at the moment, so we'll just have to wait and see.

The news is out! 🎉We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with @MarvelGames on an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game. While we're still in early development, this is an exciting new adventure for our studio: https://t.co/zpuT61TKtV pic.twitter.com/309lhm02dYSeptember 20, 2022 See more

Motive Studio had previously developed Star Wars: Squadrons, a flight-combat simulator playable in VR that let the player participate in the beloved franchise's dogfights. Despite that experience, there's no indication there will be a VR component to this game, we already have an Iron Man VR game. Additionally, the company is launching its Dead Space remake on January 27, 2023.

As confirmed in EA's blog post, the game is in the pre-production stage. We don't anticipate seeing it for a very long time, especially since it hasn't even begun proper development based on what we've seen so far. Games of this scale can take anywhere between 3-5 years, sometimes more, so if you're a big Iron Man fan, keep your expectations in check. We probably won't see it until 2026-2028.

We're all for Motive taking its time and getting this right, we don't need a repeat of Marvel's Avengers.