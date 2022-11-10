iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop

iPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more.



Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority of iPhone owners looking for an upgrade won't get as much value for their old iPhones. Apple often changes the maximum values of iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models in its trade-in program, usually close to big events like Black Friday 2022.



Some trade-in value prices have dropped more than others, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max seeing a $70 decrease and the iPhone 11 getting a $20 price drop. Find out if your iPhone is now worth less or more below.

iPhone trade-in values now worth less

iPhone 13 Pro Max : Was up to $720, now $650.

: Was up to $720, now $650. iPhone 13 Pro : Was up to $600, now $550.

: Was up to $600, now $550. iPhone 13 : Was up to $500, now $450.

: Was up to $500, now $450. iPhone 12 Pro Max : Was up to $530, now $480

: Was up to $530, now $480 iPhone 12 Pro : Was up to $430, now $400.

: Was up to $430, now $400. iPhone 12 : Was up to $320, now $300.

: Was up to $320, now $300. iPhone 11 Pro Max : Was up to $370, now $330.

: Was up to $370, now $330. iPhone 11 Pro : Was up to $300, now $250.

: Was up to $300, now $250. iPhone 11 : Was up to $220, now $200.

: Was up to $220, now $200. iPhone XS Max : Was up to $210, now $200.

: Was up to $210, now $200. iPhone 8 Plus : Was up to $110, now $100.

: Was up to $110, now $100. iPhone 7 Plus: Was up to $70, now $60.

iPhone trade-in values now worth more

While a majority of iPhone models have dropped in value, there are a couple of models that are now worth more. This includes the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, which have increased by $10. Nothing major, but any increase is worth noting for those looking to trade-in and upgrade to the latest iPhones.

iPhone XS : Was up to $150, now $160.

: Was up to $150, now $160. iPhone XR: Was up to $140, now $150.

Unchanged iPhone trade-in values

Not all iPhone models have changed in value. Those with the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini, along with the iPhone SE (2020), can still trade in their phones for the same price.

iPhone 13 mini : $380.

: $380. iPhone 12 mini : $250.

: $250. iPhone SE (2020) : $100.

: $100. iPhone X : $130.

: $130. iPhone 8 : $75.

: $75. iPhone 7: $40.

For those interested in an Apple upgrade, or want to jump on the trade-in values for its iPhone models before they get any lower, head over to Apple's trade-in page (opens in new tab). It's interesting to note that Google offers more trade-in value for iPhones than Apple, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $720.