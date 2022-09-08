iPhone SE price increases in the UK — is the iPhone 14 to blame?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are making waves after being announced at Apple's September event, even though the iPhone 14's price went up across the UK and EU. Unfortunately, that's not the only price increase making the rounds.



Spotted by sister site TechRadar, Apple has sneakily increased the price of the iPhone SE (2022) in the UK. Originally, Apple's budget smartphone was priced at £419 when it was announced earlier this year. Now, after the iPhone 14 was announced, the price has shot up by £30; the iPhone SE (2022) is now £449.



This can be seen on Apple's iPhone SE listing page (opens in new tab), and through previous reports, you can see it was previously £419. TechRadar did some digging using the archive website Wayback Machine, and the previous price can be seen on September 7. That's when the Apple event kicked off, and a day later, it's now £30 more.

iPhone SE (2022) (Image credit: Apple)

For those outside the UK, the price appears to be the same. In the US, the iPhone SE (2022) sells for $429, and that's the same price tag we're seeing on Apple's US listing page (opens in new tab).



Prices are on the rise for all things iPhone in the UK. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro didn't see the expected price increase, the UK and EU are seeing a price hike of up to £150 and €200, respectively (and Laptop Mag's Jason England is not impressed).



No details of why Apple has increased the price of the iPhone SE (2022) after the event have been given. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this page if we hear back.

Grab the iPhone SE at its original price

If you are looking to buy the iPhone SE (2022) but are put off by paying an extra £30, you can still grab on at its original cost in the UK.



Third-party retailers including Currys (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab) are still selling it for £419, making it the best way to pick up Apple's budget smartphone.



Of course, with iPhone 14 pre-orders kicking off, it's worth looking at what Apple's new flagship offers, too. For a better look, check out what the differences are between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. Although, I make a case to skip the iPhone 14 this year, and with prices skyrocketing in the UK, your best bet may be to stick with the iPhone SE (2022) and save your hard-earned cash.