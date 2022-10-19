iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' bug is plaguing users — what you should NOT do

When iOS 16 officially hit the scene in mid-September, iPhone owners were elated about all of its exciting new features, including new haptic support for the keyboard, lock screen customizations, and more. Unfortunately, mobile OS upgrades also often come with pesky bugs.

There are reports that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displaying "SIM Not Supported" pop-up messages that cause the device to freeze entirely, according to MacRumors. Apple is currently investigating the issue.

Is there a fix for the iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' bug?

As mentioned, a "SIM Not Supported" message is popping up on some devices and causing the phone to freeze. According to MacRumors, Apple is advising affected users to wait a few minutes. If the message doesn't disappear, the Cupertino-based tech giant does not recommend restoring the device.

Instead, iPhone owners should go to an Apple Store (or an an authorized provider) to inspect the device and resolve the issue. Apple didn't reveal the culprit behind the bug yet, but it says that it's not a hardware problem. As such, users should keep their software up to date.

To check for iOS updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

This isn't the first time iPhone 14 users have been plagued by a strange bug alongside the iOS 16 roll out. Last month, we reported that the iPhone 14 Pro model suffered from a bizarre camera shake issue that affected Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram users. Around the same time, an iOS 16 copy-and-paste issue was frustrating some iPhone owners. Fortunately, both issues have been rectified.

Apple is now testing iOS 16.1 with public beta testers and developers. We're particularly excited about the new sharing features, including the iCloud Shared Photo Library perk as well as way to share one's car and hotel keys. We expect the update to be released next week.