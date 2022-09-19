iPhone 14 Pro camera shake reported in Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram — here's what to do

iPhone 14 Pro camera issues are cropping up for a number of users of popular social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. Reports are coming in that some users are experiencing issues with the primary lens on the back of the flagship phones. It has been described as uncontrollable vibrations in third-party apps when using the camera, primarily affecting social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

User reports started popping up on Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok, last Friday. The problem doesn't appear to carry over to the built-in Camera app, which suggests this is a software flaw rather than an issue with the camera itself. Apple has yet to make any statements in regards to this issue, so until they do, how it will be handled remains unknown.

What could be the cause

Recently, well-known YouTuber Luke Miani stated that he experienced the issue while testing an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Miani shared a video of the issue that shows the main lens on the device vibrating uncontrollably, which resulted in the lens being unable to focus properly during use, even in the Camera app. Miani states that he was able to go to the Apple store and have the defective unit replaced.

If true this could point to separate hardware and software issues, with the former presumably more isolated given the lack of corroborating reports, but with the phones only available for a few days it's possible we'll see more soon.

The issue could be the second generation sensor shift optical image stabilizer (opens in new tab) within the iPhone 14 Pro. It could simply be a software or API issue that will be repaired in an upcoming update or something far more serious. We simply haven't a clue yet and can only hope for the best. It would be a huge hit to Apple if there is an issue with the camera itself.

Until Apple addresses the problem, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max owners that encounter this issue should avoid using third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, to prevent potential damage to the rear camera. We will be monitoring the situation and update you once we hear anything significant from Apple.

Via MacRumors