iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders fall below iPhone 13 mini’s poor sales

In a recent Medium post, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the pre-order numbers for the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus have been "bad." By the numbers alone, Apple may have poorly positioned the two lower-end iPhone 14 models.

Spotted by MacRumors, Kuo further explains that early pre-sale numbers of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have been "neutral" or "good" so far, matching or on par with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, some wonder, with delivery wait times going into four weeks, is this a sign of high demand or low supply? Also, if the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are in such high demand, how will this affect the lower-tier iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in the future?

Will Apple cut production?

In his Medium post, Kuo states that the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus pre-order numbers are worse than those of the iPhone SE (2022) and the iPhone 13 mini. Kuo reminds us that Apple cut orders of both the SE and 13 mini in the first half of 2022 due to low consumer demand.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility for Apple to cut supplies of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus to ensure production is focused on the Pro and Pro Max so the company can meet consumer demand.



Some believe that the supply cuts could happen as soon as this November, which would seem like a knee-jerk reaction from Apple. All this speculation has me wondering if Apple will send the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus to the Island of Misfit Toys right before the holidays.



With the holiday shopping season soon to arrive, having two more affordable options well stocked and available would give consumers a tighter budget and the chance to grab the latest iteration of the iPhone without having to sell a limb. For a better look at the differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, we've got you covered.