iPad mini 7 rumors: Release date, specs, features, price and more

iPad mini 7 rumors and leaks, unlike the iPhone 15 , are trickling in slowly, and there appears to be some dissension from the most notorious leakers about what to expect from the next-generation tiny tablet.

When we reviewed the current-gen iPad mini , which launched in 2021, we loved its compact size, allowing us to use it with just one hand. Plus, we were floored by its fast, A15 Bionic chip-supported performance, sharp and bright display, and decent battery life. USB-C charging was another plus, as well as some camera upgrades that were borrowed from the iPad Pro (e.g., the Center Stage feature)

However, we are still crossing our fingers that Apple rectifies some aspects we dislike about the iPad mini, including the fact that it doesn’t support the Magic Keyboard . Here’s everything we know so far about the iPad mini 7.

The iPad mini 7 release date has been difficult to pinpoint, but according to sources close to the matter, the launch window is some time between late 2023 and early 2024. Ming-Chi Kuo, for example, a well-respected Apple analyst and leaker, tweeted that the next-generation iPad mini is set to begin production in Q1 of 2024.

ShrimpApplePro, another popular Apple leaker, hinted that the iPad mini 7 is due to be released later this year . However, Bloomberg journalist and well-connected Apple analyst Michael Gurman doesn’t appear to concur with ShrimpApplePro. He, too, believes that the iPad mini 7 is expected to launch next year. In a January edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that he doesn’t expect Apple to release any significant iPad updates in 2023 at all.

I’m seeing at least one new iPad coming. Probably mini 7. Will reserved that for the next post.August 1, 2023 See more

We’re crossing our fingers that ShrimpApplePro is the most accurate here (getting an iPad mini 7 unveiling alongside the iPhone 15 during Apple’s September event would be a pleasant surprise), but unfortunately, there are conflicting reports from leakers.

iPad mini 7 price

In the same way that Apple is reportedly ditching the 128GB option for the iPhone 15 Pro models and adding a 2TB configuration, we’re hoping that the Cupertino-based tech giant does something similar for the iPad mini 7.

iPad mini 6 (Image credit: Phillip Tracy/Laptop Mag)

One of our biggest complaints about the iPad mini 6 is that it starts at just 64GB of storage at a price tag of $499 (a $100 jump from the iPad mini 5 ). On top of that, there isn’t a 128GB option, but there is a 256GB configuration, which costs $649. This is just conjecture, but chances are that Apple may finally drop the 64GB option and start with a 128GB model. Whether or not this will increase the price or not, we’re not sure. As of this writing, there is no scuttlebutt about the iPad mini 7’s pricing.

iPad mini 7 design

The last generation was the first significant redesign since the iPad mini 4, so we’re not expecting any sweeping changes to the miniature tablet for the iPad mini 7. The current generation introduced a more uniformed bezel design, the disappearance of the home button, and the repositioning of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button.

iPad mini 6 (Image credit: Phillip Tracy/Laptop Mag)

We expect the iPad mini 7 to pack the same 8.3-inch screen. In 2022, there were less-than-credible rumors that the iPad mini 7 could get packed with a ProMotion display (i.e., it will have a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz). However, popular display analyst Ross Young shot this morsel of gossip down, adding that the LCD panel Apple uses for its iPad mini models do not support ProMotion . “Only [Apple’s] Pro models support ProMotion as they use an oxide LCD,” Ross said.

It’s worth noting, however, that the iPad mini is due for some sort of screen upgrade because there were complaints about “ jelly scrolling ” with the current generation, which means that some users experienced a minor delay while scrolling on the display, creating a jello-like wobbling effect.

The last generation measured 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches and weighed just 0.66 pounds, allowing you to easily stash it in a glove compartment or purse. When we tested the iPad mini 6, it was so small, we could grip both sides of the slate with just one hand. We don’t expect Apple to change much about the iPad mini 7’s form factor, so we’re expecting a similar fit-in-in-your-hand chassis for the next-generation tiny tablet.

Other than new colors and a processor upgrade, we don’t anticipate a major redesign for the iPad mini 7.

iPad mini 7 specs

The rumor mill has been quiet about which processor, exactly, will power the iPad mini 7. To refresh your memory, the iPad mini 6 is packed with the A15 Bionic chip, which can also be found in all the iPhone 13 models as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus . The only difference is that the iPad mini 6’s A15 chip is slightly underclocked at 2.92 GHz as opposed to 3.23 GHz on the iPhone.

iPad mini 6 (Image credit: Phillip Tracy/Laptop Mag)

However, if I can make an educated guess as to which chip will be featured inside the iPad mini 7, I’d say it’s the A17 chipset, which will be packed inside the forthcoming iPhone 15.

What we’d like to see on the iPad mini 7

As mentioned, the storage options for the iPad mini 6 are disappointing. There’s no middle ground for someone who wants 128GB of storage. It’s either 64GB or 256GB — take it or leave it. As such, we expect Apple to rectify this issue with the iPad mini 7.

Slimmer bezels would be nice, too, but I’m not holding my breath. Finally, we’d like to see a smart connector on the edge of the iPad mini 7, allowing us to attach a smart keyboard to the next-gen miniature tablet.

Rumors and leaks about the iPad mini 7 have been sparse, but be sure to bookmark this page. As more gossip trickles in, we’ll keep this page updated to keep you in the loop.